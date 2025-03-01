Jennifer Tilly may be a friend of the wives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but that isn't enough to get Dorit Kemsley to follow her back. Tilly was on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live where she talked a lot about her relationship with Sutton Stracke, what was doing on with the ladies and their relationships, and her friendship with Kemsley. The rumors about Kemsley and Tilly not getting along stemmed from fans realizing that Kemsley was not following Tilly back on Instagram. Tilly explained why she thought Kemsley wasn't following her.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Tilly shared that she saw the theory and thinks that it is all just a misunderstanding. “I heard that theory [about Dorit and I] and I really try not to get on Twitter that much,” Tilly said on the show. “Dorit’s going through a really hard time, and she wasn’t even posting on Instagram … I think it just didn’t occur to her to follow the new ‘friend of.'” Tilly is talking about Kemsley's separation from her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley and the fighting that it caused between Kemsley and her fellow housewives. Tilly said that even though Kemsley doesn't follow her back on social media, she still likes her. “I just think she’s very clever, and of course, she’s incredibly fashionable, which is a good reason to like anybody, and we don’t have any beef at all,” she said.

It wasn't all nice though. Tilly did comment on Kemsley's "reading comprehension" while on the show. Tilly spoke about her caviar and caftans party and commented on Kemsley not wearing a caftan purposefully. “She said in the confessional, she said, ‘You know what? I don’t look good in caftans, so I’d rather wear Dior.’ So I think that she sort of skimmed it and was sort of like, she said she read ‘caviar,’ but she didn’t read ‘caftans.’ But if you see the invitation, it says, ‘caviar and caftans,’ so her reading comprehension level leaves a little to be desired,” Tilly said.

Jennifer Tilly Defends Her Friend Sutton Stracke Though

Image via Bravo

For a good portion of Tilly's time on the show, she talked about Stracke and defended her despite Stracke's more questionable moments. But Tilly did talk about Stracke's lack of luck with men. Especially when Stracke wore a cat sweater on a date. “I thought it was adorable, and you don’t want to be too sexy on the first date because then the man’s gonna want to take you to bed,” she explained. “She was cuddly, but she looked like somebody you would not want to do raunchy things with, and I think that’s perfectly okay.”

You can see Tilly and Kemsley on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.