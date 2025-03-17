Kathy Hilton is no stranger to the stress of sitting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couch and in a recent interview, the businesswoman admitted that reunion days can be overwhelming, even when she’s not at the center of the drama.

Hilton joined RHOBH in Season 11 (2021) as a friend of the housewives, only to return in the same capacity a year later. Though she confirmed her departure in June 2023, Hilton made a surprise appearance during the Season 13 reunion in 2024 and officially resumed her “friend” role for the current Season 14. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hilton went on to describe the atmosphere of a reunion episode shoot day as “pretty intense” once tensions among the cast begin to simmer. Here’s what she exactly had to say:

“It is a very, very big day, and it’s very, very stressful. Even if you are not part of the drama, just what's going on, it's pretty intense”

Despite not always being directly entangled in on-camera conflicts, Hilton has repeatedly underscored the emotional toll reunions can take and has revealed that simply witnessing the unfolding tensions is enough to cause anxiety. This especially makes sense as her family has played a major role in RHOBH’s arc overall. Her sisters, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards, were original cast members, with Kyle remaining a principal star since the show’s 2010 debut and all that has been lately going on for her after her split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

