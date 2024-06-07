The Big Picture Hilton returns to RHOBH as a friend of the housewives, ready to take on new cast members.

Kathy Hilton has been a figure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on and off again. The sister of Kyle Richards was either a figment of Richards' and Kim Richards' arguments or she was there as the sister that Kyle was getting along with at that time. The three always went back and forth and now they all seem to be doing better together, right as Kyle's marriage to Mauricio Umansky falls apart. It is...interesting. With this in mind, it is even more fasinating to note that HIlton is returning to the series as a friend of the housewives.

Hilton was on the show up until Season 12, when she didn't exactly get along with Lisa Rinna. It forced her to take a break during Season 13, which was the hardest one for her sister Kyle, and now she's back and ready to take on the new set of housewives joining the show. During the Housewives Nightcap podcast, Hilton talked about what she was excited about the most about this season and being there for Richards. “Well, I always had a great time,” she said. “And I like all the girls.”

Who's Kathy Most Excited To Meet?

Some of those girls are no longer part of the show. The current cast for Season 14 includes Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and the only new housewife to join this season, Bozoma Saint John. Crystal Kung Minkoff did not return for Season 14 and Annemarie Wiley was a one season housewife. So Hilton returning is an exciting adventure for the cast. But she does have someone she's excited to share scenes with.

Out of all the women that Hilton knows, she is seemingly the most excited to get to know Saint John. “I was very intrigued by, I’d never met Boz,” she said before going on to say “She is something else.” Hilton, seems to mean that in a very positive light because she went on to praise Saint John a lot. “Wow. She is so bright,” she continued. “And I’ve watched her face, and you know, at times, she’s looking at all of this like we’re crazy, you know? So I said, ‘We’re worried that you’re not coming back.’ And so she was funny. She said, ‘I went into the ladies’ room, and I was looking for a window to try to escape.'” Hilton back in action with her sister right when Umansky is gone? We're in for quite the season. You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock. Watch on Peacock