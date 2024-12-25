Kim Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had a difficult year as she was recently put on psych hold because she was acting incoherently while staying at the Hilton Hotel. It's no secret that Kim is no stranger to struggles. Since being a part of the show, she has shown her journey with her sobriety, but most recently she has started to act out like her Season 1 self.

Kim and her sister Kyle Richards have not had an easy relationship, and with her many ups and downs, Kyle's relationship with her has been affected the most. Since being put on psych hold in September, Kyle has decided to distance herself as a way to teach her a lesson and not enable her. Kyle distancing herself from Kim has affected her, as this past weekend, Kim called the police and when they arrived at the scene they decided to evaluate her mental health, since she was talking about her sister Kyle, which had nothing to do with the call they had received from her.

Kim Being Evaluated Raises Red Flags

Close

Viewers have seen Kim Richards struggle with her sobriety journey since Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Not only did Kim struggle with her sobriety, but her relationship with Kyle has always been difficult. They always went head-to-head because of Kim and her decisions. Kim stepped away from the show, and it seemed like her relationship with Kyle had been fixed, but in September, it all changed for them again.

In September, Kim and Kyle were at the Hilton Hotel and the police had to be called because Kim started acting out, and they needed to help the situation between the two of them. Kim had been asked to leave the premises, but she kept refusing and authorities had to take extreme matters and put her in a 5150 psychiatric hold. With this incident, Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton had to take matters into their own hands and decided to distance themselves from Kim. With the two of them becoming distant, it became something that could have triggered Kim because, during the weekend of December 21st, Kim called law enforcement to her home because "someone had taken her cat and returned it," as TMZ reported.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, it was reported that Kim started rambling about her issues with her sister Kyle and this raised a red flag for them, and they decided to get their mental health team to evaluate her. Once she was evaluated, it was determined that she did not pose any threat. Neither Kyle nor Kathy have released a statement about this incident, but it has not been easy for them to be around their sister.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments.

Watch it Now