The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, are again at odds, even though they previously claimed to have mended their relationship. The sisters have shown they have been at odds since the first season of the Bravo reality series, but once Kim stepped away from the show and continued her rehab journey, her relationship with Kyle got better. It seemed all three sisters, including Kathy Hilton, had finally reached a point in which they could all live in harmony, but in early September, reports started coming out about Kim being placed on a psych hold.

Kim has struggled with her substance abuse for many years, but she went through rehab, and it made changes in her life for the better. Kyle, on the other hand, has struggled with the impact of Kim's alleged alcoholism, as she has always been seen as the helping aid for her but also could be seen as the enabler for her, which puts her in a difficult position. Things took a difficult turn for Kim as in September, TMZ reported that Kim was acting incoherently at a Hilton Hotel in LA while with Kyle. Law enforcement had to be called to aid the situation and ask Kim to leave the premises, but she refused. It all changed as Kim had to be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and then taken to a hospital. With this recent incident, the Richards family is attempting a different approach with Kim to help her.

Kyle Richards Is at Her Breaking Point With Her Sister

After the incident at the Hilton Hotel, law enforcement showed up at one of Kyle's homes where she was letting Kim live, but she had moved out of the house a while back. A neighbor called the police to be able to remove Kim from the home as they were concerned about her behavior. Kyle had informed law enforcement that she did not want Kim to be at the house, and the family was trying a different approach by removing all ties with her.

A source close to the family told People Magazine about the situation, saying, "It's the same cycle: chaos until there's some incident that gets Kim back on track, then brief steadiness as they repair their relationship, then the drinking starts again, Kim makes excuses, Kyle pleads she gets help, etc., etc." Having the family cut ties with Kim completely will be a different approach as they have always been seen as ones to be together through any tough times they may go through. Cutting off Kim has been difficult for Kyle as she is "torn apart" with the decision. Kyle has been having a difficult couple of years since her separation from Mauricio Umansky, and this will add another layer of stress for her. However, viewers will have to wait and see how everything plays out when the newest season of RHOBH comes back.

