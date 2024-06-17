The Big Picture Kyle Richards seeks dating advice from fans online due to the end of her relationship.

Richards clarifies she is not using dating apps and emphasizes her friendship with Wade.

Despite rumors, Richards insists she and Wade are just friends, leaving fans skeptical.

Kyle Richards and her relationship with Mauricio Umansky were the talk of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 13. Now that Umansky is out of their shared home, and it seems as if their relationship really is coming to an end, fans want to know if Richards is getting ready to see anyone or try her hand at dating. Richards, who was rumored to be dating her friend Morgan Wade, has been sharing a lot of this journey with fans online, and now she's asking them for some dating advice. And don't suggest dating apps to her either.

Richards, who continually uses Amazon Live to talk with fans, was fielding questions from those who love her, and they were asking about her dating life. When one fan asked her if she had any dating tips, Richards responded by saying “I don’t have any tips. If you have any, let me know!” Don't go looking for Richards on Hinge or Raya though. She made it clear that those are not really her preferred method of finding love, saying “I am not a dating app kind of person.” But single life doesn't seem to be going well for Richards, who was asked point-blank if she was seeing anyone and if so, if she'd tell fans.

The Richards and Wade Saga Continues

A fan named Christina asked Richards, and she responded by saying , “I say, ‘LOL,’ Christina!” So even if Richards had a partner, it doesn't seem like we'd know about them right away which is exactly why fans thought there was something more between Richards and Wade to begin with.

Kyle Richards spent most of Season 13 on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills navigating cheating allegations. This time, against herself. For years, Umansky had been the one who was accused of cheating, but Richards' new friendship with Wade had many questioning what was going on in their relationship. Now that Richards and Umansky are no longer even living in the same house, fans assumed it'd mean we'd have clarification on Richards' relationship with Wade. She continues to say that the two are just really good friends and so Richards' comment about saying "LOL" if she really was dating someone isn't surprising.

Even when she did say that she was just friends with Wade, no one believed her and so why would it matter if she told the truth or not? For now, we hope that Richards finds happiness in her new single life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming on Peacock. Watch on Peacock