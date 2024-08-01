The Big Picture Kyle Richards is ready to divorce Mauricio and take him to the cleaners, as she's tired of his recent behavior.

Despite delaying divorce for family's sake, both have physically moved on sparking romance rumors.

Richards' divorce is central to Season 13 and will likely continue to be a focus in the upcoming season.

It was first reported that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky were not in a rush to divorce. Now sources are stating that Richards has seemingly taken that back. Richards is not a huge fan of Umansky's antics as of late, as he has been seen with a woman on holiday. The couple announced that they were divorcing last year, and the divorce has been tough on Richards. Sources are now stating to Life and Style that she is ready to move on.

"She is more than ready to divorce Mauricio,” an insider stated. “She’s ready to take him to the cleaners! Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches.”

The estranged couple had been married for 27 years before they announced their separation. The pair did not marry with a prenup, as Richards married Umansky when he had nothing. Richards was already struggling with her divorce, as seen on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mysterious woman from Mykonos seemingly made things worse. Her half-sister Kathy Hilton, who is witnessing Richards' struggles and marriage, is ready for Richards to move on. However, the first thing she must do to truly move on is to divorce.

The 'RHONJ' Stars' Divorce Has Been In Limbo

The pair previously revealed that they have been delaying their divorce for their family's sake. Although divorcing is breaking them apart, it is bringing the family closer, as Alexia Umansky is closer to her father. Despite previously delaying their divorce, both have physically moved on. Both of them are sparking romance rumours, with Umansky's mysterious lady from Mykonos, and Richards' bond with singer Morgan Wade​​​​​​.

The divorce was one of her main storylines on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it may be a focus again in the new season. Since the divorce, Umansky has moved out of their family home. This took a toll on Richards, as the divorce led to her breaking down during the Season 13 reunion. Richards also did not celebrate Father's Day with him, sparking more speculation that tensions are continuously growing between the pair.

Richards' difficult season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills almost kept her from returning. Richards has confirmed that she will be returning for Season 14, and filming is underway. As fans expect more details on her divorce and look forward to her dynamic with Umansky, it is her leaked fight with former friend Dorit Kemsley that is now getting fans hooked. Despite sources stating that Richards wants to move forward with the divorce, there are no signs that it is due to be finalized.

