There are set rules for a friendship, and it looks like Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Dorit Kemsley is not happy with the fact that Kyle Richards is still connected with her ex Paul Kemsley, aka PK. Kyle insists there’s more to the story than her fellow housewives are willing to acknowledge, stating that an important piece of context is being overlooked. In contrast, Dorit claims that Kyle is not being her "best friend" and is just reacting like any other friend and doing the bare minimum. This is a difficult time for Dorit and fans expect to see a sisterhood rather than a misunderstanding between these two housewives – even worse that it's about one of their exes!

The Initial Texts: Reaching Out to Both PK and Dorit

During her January 21, 2025, Amazon Live session, Kyle addressed the backlash. She clarified that her messages to PK were not unusual or inappropriate as some have implied. “I’ve always texted PK,” she explained. “We share memes and jokes, that’s the nature of our friendship.” However, when news of Dorit and PK’s separation broke, Kyle reached out to both of them. “No one seems to be mentioning that,” Kyle said. “When I read that text message, it was the message I sent to PK and Dorit when their separation was announced. That’s what I thought a good friend would do.” She emphasized her intent, countering claims that she had hidden motives.

Despite her clarification, Dorit’s reaction suggested lingering doubts. On the RHOBH After Show, Dorit confirmed Kyle’s text but criticized the lack of a more personal gesture, such as a phone call. “More than 90 percent of the ladies texted,” Dorit said. “But you’d think a friend announcing the breakup of her marriage would merit at least a phone call.” Viewers feel that, more than Dorit being mad at the fact that Kyle reached out to PK, it's about how she handled the situation while her best friend was going through this painful time. Hence, that text, which would have been nothing, has now become a whole topic, leading to these feuds and constant back and forth with allegations and explanations.

Tension Between Kyle and Dorit

The tension escalated during filming when Dorit confronted Kyle about her ongoing communication with PK. At a group event, Dorit admitted she was unsettled by Kyle’s behavior. “It’s not even that Kyle’s been communicating with PK since our separation,” she said in a confessional. “The point is that you’re texting my husband when you and I are not talking. It’s just not okay.”

Kyle pushed back, expressing confusion over the sudden scrutiny. “My friendship with PK has always been about memes and jokes,” she said. “He doesn’t share anything personal about your relationship. We don’t talk like that.” But Dorit’s frustration was compounded by their strained relationship at the time. For Kyle, the accusations hit particularly hard given that Dorit had previously faced similar rumors about being too close to Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle’s frustration reached its peak during a spa day with the Housewives. In tears, she addressed Dorit directly. “I love you and PK and your kids,” Kyle said, her voice cracking. “I’ve been made to feel like I did something wrong by sending a text to PK. I’m going to read it once, and that’s it.” She proceeded to read the message aloud: “I know you have a lot of friends, but I’m also one. If you need me, I’ve never repeated anything you’ve shared with me and wouldn’t.” Kyle clarified that she intended to reassure PK of her friendship without crossing any boundaries.

What's Next for Kyle and Dorit's Friendship?

Image via Bravo

However, the group’s reaction suggested lingering skepticism. Garcelle Beauvais questioned Kyle’s motives, saying, “If it’s just memes and jokes, why not share them? Production likes to laugh too.” Sutton Stracke echoed similar questions, noting, “This is not just about memes and jokes. This is serious talk.” Despite the drama, Kyle shared on her livestream that she and Dorit are now in a “much, much better place.” She expressed hope for reconciliation, but the incident has left a mark on their friendship.

New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Showrunner Andy Cohen Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards, Denise Richards, Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump Seasons 12

