We've seen Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's friendship hit an all-time low this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although their friendship has been tumultuous for quite some time now, in the past couple of episodes, we've seen things go from bad to ugly between the two. At Erika Jayne's Viper Room event, the reality stars nearly got into a physical altercation, Kyle screaming with so much anger the veins were popping out of her head. Then, in the most recent episode, Kyle breaks the fourth wall, storming off the set over texts she sent to Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley. At a time when the two should be relying on each other, they're more distant than ever.

Things have gotten so ugly, that there’s a new report alleging that Kyle is actually trying to get Dorit off of RHOBH. An insider who is allegedly close to production told OK!, “What Kyle’s doing to Dorit is really ugly. She’s trying to go around and get everyone on her side...” adding “Kyle probably is hoping by alienating Dorit that she will end up leaving the show.” Although RHOBH is known to be "Kyle's show," her plan to kick Dorit off RHOBH is going to backfire on her. First, we've seen these antics before with "Puppygate" which sent Lisa Vanderpump packing, so the production nor the viewers are going to let that happen again. Second, most of the ladies are in Dorit's corner. Maybe Kyle will be the one who's forced to leave the show instead.

Kyle Richards' Plot Seems Awfully Similar to “Puppygate”