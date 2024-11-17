Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are amicable exes! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple called it quits in the summer of 2023 after 27 years of marriage. However, despite being broken up for a year and a half, they have no intentions of filing for divorce in the foreseeable future.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, the reality star shared that she hasn’t felt pressured to file for divorce from her husband of almost three decades. The RHOBH star told the outlet: “He’s definitely one of my best friends. I feel very proud of how we’ve navigated through this situation,” she said. Despite some of her co-stars pushing her to file, she says it's not that simple.

“[But] I just didn’t feel any rush,” said Kyle. “I didn’t really think there was a need to do that. We have just been taking it at our own pace and what has worked for our family, and at the end of the day, that’s what we are — we are a family no matter what.”

She added: “We haven’t even gotten to there yet, but whatever it is, it’s not going to be drama. We both care about each other very much and want the best for each other.” She also says that she is not currently dating, and that's by choice for her.

Richards also shared how her daughters, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Alexia Simone Umansky, Sophia Kylie Umansky, and Portia Umansky, are mentally prepared for her to date other people. It's clear that her kids want her to be happy and move on, and she expressed how grateful she was to have their blessing.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Sexuality With Daughters Out of Respect

Kyle Richards is a cool mom! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the RHOBH star shared how she had a conversation with her four daughters about her sexuality. The discussion was prompted by the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, where Richards had revealed she was questioning her sexuality.

Richards believed it was important to have an open and honest conversation with her daughters after rumor mills were churning around the RHOBH star’s dynamic with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards revealed how she took the opportunity to tell her daughters exactly where she stands amid the rumors. The mom of four also noted how she wanted to share everything with her kids out of respect for them while further dishing on her parenting style in the following words:

“For me as a mom, I want my kids to always be able to come to me with the hard conversations and know that they're going to be loved and accepted no matter what — and they are my best friends.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

