The relationship between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has been one that fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were invested in for years. Recently, it was reported that Umansky and Richards were separating and on their way towards a divorce, having not been together for a while. Since then, Richards has taken to social media to post about her marriage, the rumored separation, and where she and Umansky stand currently as the rumors also began swirling about Richards and her new relationship with country singer, Morgan Wade, and whether it was a romantic one or just a new friendship for the reality star.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Ask for Privacy

Richards wrote the following in an Instagram post about the rumors: "In regards to the news that came out about us today. Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

According to the post, they are not divorcing, but Richards also does not claim they are happily together. This only fuels the speculation that fans have had about Richards' budding relationship with Wade. The two have been seen together and are rumored to have matching tattoos. The news that Richards and Umansky are not divorcing but are struggling in their marriage has only made that conversation louder than it already was in online circles for the show and for fans of Richards.

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Friends or Something More?

The conversation about Wade and Richards began when Richards posted about her "life lately" on Instagram and did not include Umansky. She did however post twice about Wade. Adding fuel to the fire was Wade's ex posting videos crying over their break-up and reportedly alluding to the fact that Richards was at Wade's concert (along with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave). The two met back in 2022 and have grown close with Richards attending the Americana Music Awards as Wade's date.

This also comes with rumors that Richards and Wade have been wearing matching rings, getting matching tattoos of hearts together, and the rumor that Wade got a "K" tattoo in honor pf Richards as well. All of this has just served to fuel the fire on the speculation of Richards and Umansky's lack of posting about each other and then the news that they were separated. According to Richards though, their rough time together as a couple had nothing to do with any wrongdoing on either of their parts. So her close relationship with Wade may simply just be two friends spending time together as one is going through a rough patch.