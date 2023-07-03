The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have split up after 27 years of marriage. In an exclusive to PEOPLE Magazine, a source close to Richards and Umansky said that the two have been separated for a while but are still living together as they figure out their next steps. The split comes after their 25th wedding anniversary just two years ago, which included both Umansky and Richards talking about how happy they are and how their long-term marriage was something they were both proud of. It seems as though this split has been happening for a while and that People just recently learned about it for the first time.

The Future of Richards and Umansky

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE the following: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family." So until Season 13 debuts, what we know is that the two are still living together but are separated.

Divorce rumors had been circulating when Richards was spotted without her wedding ring on. Umansky went on the podcast Twos T's In a Pod, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyava and Tamra Judge to talk about the rumors, saying "We're not getting divorced." He went on to talk about how they will address the rumors on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

While the rumors of their divorce circulated, PEOPLE confirmed that the two separated. No news yet on whether Richards and Umansky plan on officially divorcing each other or not. All of this comes to light as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on a break between Season 12 and Season 13 with no release date yet in sight for when we can expect the forthcoming season to premiere. This is a couple that, throughout all 12 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has maintained their happiness to fans of the series and their sudden split does put some of that "happiness" into question. Still, fans will seemingly get answers in the coming Season 13.

Years of Rumors About Mauricio on 'RHOBH'

Both Richards and Umansky have fielded rumors about Umansky maybe cheating on Richards, but the couple always maintained their faithful marriage. Umansky has also been at Richards' side as she fought with her sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards throughout the run of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What we can expect from this is that Umansky and Richards will address the split and their future in the coming season, whenever that may be, given Umansky's comments on the Two T's In a Pod podcast.

It is something to keep fans invested in during the break between seasons now that rumors were already swirling about Richards and Umansky.