The Big Picture Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky owe over $31,000 in unpaid taxes, including a $6,000 tax lien.

Umansky's company, The Agency, also faces tax issues with liens in multiple locations.

Despite money problems, Richards previously stated finances weren't a factor in their separation.

Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky have been going through it. Their marriage fell apart; Richards was caught up in cheating rumors with country singer Morgan Wade, and then Umansky moved out of their shared home. It was all the talk during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and fans have been waiting for more news on their marriage and where the two currently stand. Now though, they have found themselves in a bigger situation. Court documents (obtained by the Daily Mail) detail a situation where Umansky and Richards owe upwards of $31,000 in unpaid taxes as well as a $6,000 tax lien.

The documents show that "the Franchise Tax Board in the State of California issued a tax lien to the exes on June 25, 2024, for owing $6,542.50 in taxes for the year 2022." The address included in the document was that of the mansion that they used to share together, where Richards currently resides. The document goes on to say that Umansky still has "$31,464.50 in unpaid taxes for the tax years 2022 and 2023." There were also reportedly tax liens under Umansky's company, The Agency, for their locations in Calabasas, Marina del Rey, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, and Sherman Oaks.

In December of last year, The Agency received tax liens of three amounts, totaling $4,673.64, $3,878.19 and $290.15. The year before, the company also had tax liens issued in December totaling $16,777.97, $3,454.41, $2,120.67 and $269.47. Both Richards and Umansky had a tax lien before for $13,707.47 that the couple paid off already.

Richards Has Previously Cited There Are No Money Problems in Their Separation

Richards was talking with Jeff Lewis on his show SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live when she made it clear that money wasn't really an issue in her marriage issues. "It's very clean cut, everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me," Richards said at the time. She went on to admit that they didn't have a prenup before they got married because neither of them were as well off as they are now. She told Lewis, "We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him. My mom lent us money when we were first married." Whether that is going to come back to hurt her with Umansky and The Agency's tax issues isn't clear yet, but it isn't looking great for the former couple.

