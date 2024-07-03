The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation announcement shocked RHOBH fans.

The couple is taking their time with the divorce process, focusing on family.

Kyle and Mauricio's relationship dynamics will likely be featured in the new RHOBH season.

It has been a year since the separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky was announced. The couple, who had been married for 27 years, announced on July 2023 the decision to separate, which shocked both her cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and viewers. Fans of RHOBH have been following the couple since their first season and were considered couple goals throughout their marriage. It seemed they would be the ones to stand out from the curse of reality TV of having to go through a divorce, as many different housewives have done so.

There have been few changes to Kyle and Mauricio's lives except for the fact that he has officially moved out of their home. The couple has been living separately for months, and he only goes to the house they share whenever Kyle is not there. It is crazy to think of a world in which the "love beans" aren't together, but even though they may be estranged, they are still thinking about what's best for their family, so finalizing a divorce is the least of their worries.

The Couple Is In No Rush To Divorce

Close

During Kyle's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers could see the beauty of her marriage as every season progressed. The two were each other's best friends and someone that they would always rely on, so it may be difficult to see them not getting along, as was seen on the latest season of RHOBH and Mauricio's show Buying Beverly Hills. It has been a year since the separation announcement. Everyone has been waiting to see who will take the next step to finalize their divorce, but sources say they are in no rush and are content with their current situation. A source told People, "They are working on how to establish their individual lives while remaining connected as a family. After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal. Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce." This may be a great idea for the couple as they have always put family first, and with how close everyone is, it may be hard to figure out a divorce amid everything.

It may be unclear as to why they have not finalized their divorce, but Kyle did say on Watch What Happens Live about her divorce, and she said, "It's no one's f***ing business." With the newest season of RHOBH underway, viewers cannot wait to see any updates from Kyle about Mauricio and even to see how she will handle this kind of spotlight after being a year in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now streaming on Peacock.

