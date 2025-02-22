The separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky is not getting any easier for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. In the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards sits with her therapist slash life coach as they discuss her current woes, including being an empty nester and how her family dynamic has changed since she and Mauricio moved on. Being alone in the home will be a first for Richards, and she has some resentment.

With Umansky taking their daughter Portia Umansky to Europe, she divulges the truth. Richards says, "I mean, the fact that he took Portia alone...I've never been away from Portia like that. Ever. [And] he's going to do a guy's trip. He goes and lives his life. He's having fun. You know? And I've kind of been just working...And I know that that's what being separated is supposed to be, taking this time to figure out everything." And then, she concludes with, "Everyone is like, 'Are you getting divorced? Are you getting divorced?' I mean, everybody asks me that. I think I'm anxious, and I'm getting impatient. I'm impatient because I want to know what my life's gonna be."

Kyle Richards Is Struggling to Live Her Best Life

Image via Bravo

Kyle Richards seems to be jealous of her ex's ability to move on and live his best life. When pressed by her therapist on why she can't do it as well, she is reluctant and hesitant, but admits that she supposes she could. Since the couple announced their separation, there have been headlines dominating the news cycle about how they've each moved on. For Umansky, it has included many dates and adventures. However, Umansky was involved in a skiing incident that he is reportedly recovering from. Richards, on the other hand, has been involved in a close connection with country singer Morgan Wade, despite it not being a part of the story on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During her recent Amazon Live Stream, Richards admitted, "We are very good friends who care about each other." Despite no movement with any divorce proceedings, the former couple is keeping their children as their priority. Richards recently revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that she no longer has a shrine to Umansky, in the same way her costar, Dorit Kemsley, has of her ex, PK Kemsley. Nevertheless, there is progress despite the stalled divorce.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.