It has been over a year since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation. Since then, fans have witnessed how the aftermath of the split has affected Richards, and how the pair moved on. Despite separating a year ago, neither of them has filed for a divorce. Many would believe that the pair would be at odds, but Richards provides a new insight into their relationship a year after their separation, and the estranged couple seem to be on good terms.

On Amazon Live, Richards speaks on her relationship with Umansky. "We get along very well,” she said during her livestream on August 27. “There’s no arguing or anything like that. There never was”. Around the time her split was announced, Richards said that there was never a “big thing,” meaning that no arguments occurred that led to their separation. Richards and Umansky have been known to be amicable towards each other, especially when their separation affects their daughters.

This new insight into their relationship comes after several reports on Umansky’s new relationship. Outlets spotted Umansky with his new girlfriend around the time his reality TV show Buying Beverly Hills was canceled. Meanwhile, Richards, who is speculated to have a relationship with singer Morgan Wade, has reportedly found it hard to see Umansky move forward after their separation. Other reports stated that Richards is keen to move forward with the divorce, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The ‘RHOBH’ Estranged Couple Has Yet To File a Divorce

Image via Netlfix

Divorce is never easy, especially in a close family unit and after 27 years of marriage. However, Richards and Umansky are getting through their split together, with their four daughters. Alexia Umansky has not been too quiet when it comes to her parent’s separation, as she has been vocal. Even though it is not easy, the divorce has brought her closer to their father.

Umansky and Richards have been trying to move on, but no one has made the move to file for a divorce. However, there are no signs of the pair ever reconciling, especially with Umansky’s new romance. The estranged couple married without a prenup; Umansky did not have as much money as Richards, but they have built everything together since they married. Not marrying without a prenup could explain why they are taking their time to divorce, but Richards has said in the past that “everything is equal”.

The upcoming season will likely explore more details about Richards’ and Umansky’s split. Many leaks about the new season have been reported, including the alleged fallout between Richards and Dorit Kemsley. However, recent reports state that Richards’ co-stars grew fed up with Richards’ “whining”, which she later debunked.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

