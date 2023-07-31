The Big Picture Speculation about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship is debunked as it's revealed Richards is producing a documentary about Wade's life.

Richards has emphasized that divorce from her husband Maruicio Umansky is not being discussed.

Richards is set to produce a documentary about Wade's career and her personal life including her substance abuse battle and her upcoming double mastectomy.

Following reports earlier this month that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had separated from long-time husband Mauricio Umansky, speculation has been rampant regarding the reality star and actress's relationship with Country singer Morgan Wade, with the pair having been spotted together in public on multiple occasions. Most recently, they had been seen together in Aspen, Colorado, adding fire to the speculation — however, it appears things are not as they may have initially seemed, as it has been reported that Richards is in fact producing a documentary about Wade's life.

The pair have publicly been linked for around a year and a half, having even vacationed together. However, there had been rumors that the pair could be more than just close friends, following Richards' separation from Umansky after 27 years of marriage. It is notable however that in a joint statement confirming the split, the couple wrote "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," with Richards recently speaking out on Amazon Live about the state of the relationship. She reiterated "We made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed," adding that "It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems. It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it, but when that article came out we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that."

It is indeed possible that Richards was alluding to the rumors surrounding her and Wade, as TMZ recently reported that the pair had been seen together shopping for jewelry in Aspen. While they noted "there were no clear signs of PDA between them during this outing," the implication was clear in suggesting the relationship had become romantic. However, this seems not to be the case, as reports now say Richards is an executive producer of a documentary centering on Wade. The upcoming project is said to focus on her career and life, discussing topics such as her battle with substance abuse, as well as her issues with cancer. Wade has a gene which puts her at high risk of both ovarian and breast cancer, which is leading her to undergo a double mastectomy in November — with the new documentary expected to cover this journey. Wade also recently revealed via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, a neurological disorder that triggers sudden tics.

The Separation May Play Out On Screen

Image via Bravo/Getty

With People reporting earlier this month that the upcoming 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would chronicle Richard's separation from her partner — something that was also teased by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy — hopefully audiences will get to learn more about the star's latest creative endeavor also. Not only will she be producing the documentary, but she is said to also be appearing on screen. Richards is no stranger to being in front of the camera, being the last remaining original cast member of RHOBH, and having also appeared in several films such as John Carpenter's Halloween and the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills.