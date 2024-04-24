The Big Picture Producers want Kyle to open up about her relationship with Morgan Wade on RHOBH.

Rumors suggest that Kyle and Morgan are more than friends; producers want Kyle to admit it.

Kyle insists Morgan is just a friend, but a source hints at a deeper connection between them.

Kyle Richards spent most of Season 13 talking about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now though, rumors state that producers on the Bravo series are done with her separation as a storyline and want Richards to open up about her relationship with singer Morgan Wade instead. The two became close friends between Season 12 and Season 13 and, while we barely saw Wade on the series, their friendship has captivated fans, with many believing there is something else going on between them.

Now, according to a source from The Daily Mail, things need to change in Richards' storyline on the show. "The producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio … it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan.” This comes at a time when the show is going through an overhaul of sorts with Crystal Kung Minkoff being fired from the series. The source continued to push back at Richards and Wade's relationship.

Kyle says Morgan is just a very good friend

“Kyle has beat around the bush a ton on Morgan, and it is getting old. It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship,” the source said. While they did not confirm whether there was a romantic tie between Wade and Richards, the source did say “It was more than just friends, it was more than a girl crush.” They went further, saying “I don’t think Kyle puts a label on it. But it is something spicy. I will tell you that for sure," the source said. “Morgan treats Kyle like she is the most beautiful person in the whole entire world, and that is intoxicating. Kyle really does feel like she is pretty enough, that she is funny enough, that she is smart enough when she is with Morgan.”

For months, we've wondered if there was something else between Richards and Wade. To her credit, Richards has continued to say that the two are just very good friends, but if this source is to be believed, maybe there is something more there between the two. Forcing Richards to come out with the truth isn't okay though, and if that keeps her from being on the show, it will be interesting to see if she ends up back for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or not. Previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock