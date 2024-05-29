The Big Picture Fans speculate on Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's friendship after being seen shopping together.

Some fans think their outing looked staged; others notice similarities in their dressing styles.

Speculation arises about whether Morgan visiting Kyle means a cameo on the show or not.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have been under scrutiny among fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for keeping their friendship hush hush. Now that Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, has moved out of their shared home after trying to fix their marriage, many are on high alert over Richards' friendship with Wade and what it could mean for their future. With the spotlight on them, fans were hyper aware of the fact that while filming the upcoming season, Richards spent the holiday weekend shopping with Wade and was photographed out with her.

In a new post on Instagram from @facereality16, the account shared some pictures that were found on X, writing in the caption "Back at it!!! First time spotted together in public since early March. Doing some shopping in LA this holiday weekend. Morgan is about to go on tour with Alanis Morissette starting June 9. Pics via justfriends23 on Twitter/X." In the comments, many fans were pointing out how the two didn't necessarily look like they were having fun while out together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Fans Respond To Kyle and Morgan's Shopping Trip

One user wrote "Does this look staged to anyone else or just me? Also, the body language from Morgan is screaming “I don’t want to be here.” Another pointed out that it has been a while since we've seen Wade and Richards together, writing "I was actually getting a little sad since we hadn’t seen them together." Whether fans were pointing out the difference in their shopping bags or more, everyone could agree that this energy was giving mom and her daughter. One user wrote "Morgan looking like she just got scolded by her Mom!"

Kyle Richards, who used to dress very differently, is photographed wearing jeans and sneakers with a snake skin jacket. Many on the post pointed out that the two were beginning to dress like each other. "Kyle wearing light wash, awkwardly cuffed jeans with sneakers…she’s either committed to the role or in love." Another said that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dressing completely differently. "I don’t understand why she completely changed the way she dresses, whether they are together or not." Does Wade going to see Richards while on tour mean that we'll see her again on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season or was it just a holiday trip to see her best friend? At least she ended up getting some new clothes out of the trip. You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock. Watch on Peacock