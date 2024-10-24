Kyle Richards is still playing the coy game with Morgan Wade. The reality star has continued to hide her friend on social media after a season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Richards refused to acknowledge her relationship with Wade or any questions about her failing marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Now, with filming for Season 14 wrapped, Richards has been posting on vacation in Africa. Her eagle-eyed fans realized that in the background of her images and videos, you can see that Wade is on the trip with her.

Posted on Instagram by Facereality16, the account pointed out that in Richards' video from a safari, you can see Richards in the shot but in the reflection on the rearview mirror in the car, it seems as if Wade was on the trip with her. Wade is in Africa in Cape Town for a concert on October 27 and so fans put two and two together that Richards went along with her on the trip.

Looks Like Kyle Has Accompanied Her for the Ride

“Morgan is performing in Cape Town this weekend,” the caption of the video states. “Looks like Kyle has accompanied her for the ride! Was Kyle purposely trying to keep Morgan out of the video or was accidentally’ capturing Morgan’s reflection all part of her plan?? She tagged Morgan’s manager so it’s not like we can’t do basic math…. Either way, I’m sure it’ll be a trip of a lifetime!”

The situation is one that fans of Richards have continually found themselves in. The Real Housewives star has constantly given mixed messages with Wade. The two posted a lot together until they suddenly didn't and Richards has now taken to hiding when she hangs out with Wade, but fans still figure it out. In the comments on the Facereality16 post, many pointed out that this is what gets fans talking about her and Wade. “Why does she go out of her way not to tag her? This is why she gets us all talking,” said a fan in the Facereality16 comment section.

Fans Continue To Speculate Kyle's Love Life

Another fan pointed out that it shouldn't be a secret that she is with Wade when it is publicized that Wade is there. “Why would it be a big deal for people to know she was with Morgan when it’s so obvious she is?” another fan wrote in the comments. You can see Richards (and maybe Wade) on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

