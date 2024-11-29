Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are estranged, but she is still upset by the things that he does. The former couple was one of the few who were genuinely in love with each other on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until suddenly something changed. In Season 13, fans watched the separated couple barely speak to each other as Richards got closer to her friend, Morgan Wade. Between the seasons, Umansky moved out of their shared mansion, and by the start of Season 14, Richards was dealing with the aftermath of their marriage and the pain the separation was causing her family. Now, their issues are still a focal point of the show.

During the second episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, Sutton Stracke shared that Umansky changed the picture that used to sit on his desk. Originally, it was a picture of himself and Richards where he was kissing her on the cheek. The picture is rumored to now be one of Umansky with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater — while the two are not together, they are friends. And the change in the picture was enough for Richards to say something on the after-show.

While on the program with Jennifer Tilly and Garcelle Beauvais, Richards shared her true feelings. “I understand to a certain degree because — no, I only understand part of this, hold on — because that’s his desk, and right in front of his face is an 8×10 of him kissing my cheek, staring at him all day," she said. "So I can understand him not wanting to stare at that if it hurt him or, you know, was difficult for him and putting that away. But did you need to put up that photo? [ … ] It was a dumb thing to do, honestly."

Kyle Richards' Castmates Also Think the Change Is Odd

Both Tilly and Beauvais commented on the change while sitting with Richards. Tilly said it was "deliberate" and called it a "passive-aggressive" move. Beauvais suggested that he should “Replace it with a picture of you and the kids.” When Erika Jayne commented on it, she pointed out that her own Dancing With the Stars partner was not featured at all in her home, let alone on her desk that she has to look at daily. As of now, Slater is reportedly in a relationship with fellow dancer Alan Bersten.

You can see Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

