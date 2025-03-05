It looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty Kyle Richards has finally decided to move on from her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. This comes after Kyle had recently opened up about the emotional toll the separation had on her on the February 25, 2025, episode of RHOBH and revealed how tough moving on has been for her. However, after seeing Mauricio’s picture of cozying up to another woman at an airport, it seems to have pushed her over the edge — likely in the right direction.

On March 4, 2025 episode of RHOBH Season 14, the reality star finally spoke her mind after the world saw her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing another woman in Mykonos. During the episode, Kyle, was en route to a mammogram appointment with her sister, Kathy Hilton, when she opened up about the photos. She admitted she was “a little bit shocked and still processing” the images, even though she was fully aware that Mauricio had begun seeing new people amid their separation. What Kyle hadn’t expected was the manner in which she’d learn of his new relationship — splashed across the internet for everyone to see.

“I don’t want him to feel guilty, because he’s allowed to do what he wants,” she said. “But it’s also like, why are you being irresponsible? I don’t know. I have a lot of mixed feelings.” Kyle’s obvious concern seemed to stem from the pair’s cordial relationship up to this point. While they had separated, they had managed to keep co-parenting relatively steady for their daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. While Kyle was obviously flabbergasted at all this and while speaking to the camera, still showed words and signs of being vulnerable. At the same time, Kyle is beginning to close the door on it because she also shared the following:

"It doesn't matter, I don't even care. I don't want to dig, I don't care. I don't care who she is. That doesn't matter. [All I care] about is, right now, I need to move on."

The Real Estate Mogul’s Kissing Photos Are Somewhat Steamy