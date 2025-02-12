Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid separation from their former partners, are now staying together, sharing their journey and being each other's companions in those lonely times. Kyle revealed during an episode of Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast, "I have shared custody with Teddi Mellencamp. She lives with me on Tuesdays and Wednesdays." Their long-standing friendship has now extended outside the show, sharing their laughter and sorrow moments in Kyle's house, also joking about how the room Teddi is staying in is officially renamed as the 'divorce room' as Kyle stayed in it when she announced her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Teddi is Still Recovering from the Divorce and Managing her Single Life

It's been more than 3 months since her divorce from former partner Edwin Arroyave, and she was also rumored to be dating a new man, but it looks like things didn't go as planned as Teddi is still adjusting to such big changes in her life. She has 3 kids with Edwin and to provide a comfortable transition to their children. Teddi and Edwin still rotated days and stayed in the same shared house when they were married, so the children didn't have to go to different places every week. However, for other days in the week, she started looking for another place when Kyle offered her to live with her Umansky family's Encino home, to which Kyle said in the podcast, "Why wouldn't you just stay here? Why would you go spend the money? I mean, I have a big house, I have a guest house. That's silly. So that's how that started."

Kyle is also single (at least in the public eye) and confessed during RHOBH season 14, episode 9 that she is open to having a committed long-time romantic partner. With her girls all grown up, Kyle is definitely going through the emptyest phase of her life where Teddi has now become her focus, and she is helping her in this tough time and nurturing her.

Kyle and Teddi's Current Living Situation

Image via Peacock

During the podcast, Kyle shared how Teddi has had her fair share of emotional moments. One night, she just called her crying and then slept with her in the same bed. "We were just up laughing all night, and you know, just to have those moments when we're going through what we're going through right now is just, you know, it really is helpful," Kyle continued.

Kyle and Teddi share common pain point moments, helping support one another and support one's needs, especially being under public scrutiny and constantly being under the media, which is hawking their next steps. Viewers are excited to see what's next on the cards for Teddi and Kyle, and where will their friendship go from here. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs weekly on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.