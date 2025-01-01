In a recent interview with US Weekly, Kyle Richards claimed that when she walked off set during her feud with Dorit Kemsley in Season 14, it was her "first meltdown" in her experience filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a fan of the reality series since the first season aired, this struck a chord in me. Respectfully, I beg to differ.

Kyle has been filming RHOBH continuously since 2010, and her 14 consecutive series makes her run one of the longest in the franchise's history. During her time on the series, I can think of a wealth of examples where Kyle demonstrated behaviors that would arguably be classified as a "melt down." But the experienced Housewife is skilled at flipping the narrative and utilizing her anxious tendencies to shut down uncomfortable conversations, and framing herself as the victim of any scenario. For me, this most recent "meltdown" on RHOBH is more of the same with Kyle, which is why she has always been the villain on the series.

Kyle Richards Is a Walking Meltdown

Arguably, the first season of RHOBH alone is filled with plenty of examples of behavior from Kyle that could be labeled as a "meltdown." Kyle's behavior during the tense season finale, when she viciously exposed her sister, Kim Richards, as an alcoholic in the back of a limousine seemed like it could merit the label. Her now-infamous feud with legendary Housewife Camille Grammar started early in Season 1 when a miscommunication between Kyle and Camille kicked off an ongoing dispute about whose version of their conflict was correct. Kyle and Camille not being able to see eye-to-eye about Kyle's intentions with her seemingly passive-aggressive comments about the absence of Camille's husband on a planned trip to Hawaii caused the two ladies to spar, with Kyle losing control of her temper, yelling and cursing at her co-star while telling her to seek mental health treatment.

It seems what Kyle considers to be a "meltdown" is taking time from work, or breaking her commitment to film. And yet, there have been plenty of times in the series that Kyle has refused to participate in uncomfortable conversations about her relationship with family members, especially in her tempestuous relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton. By refusing to share her honest reactions and feelings about those closest to her, it would seem the reality star is just as remiss in her filming duties as she was in the scene from Season 14 when she abruptly stormed off from filming. When a topic of conversation comes up that she does not wish to address, like the rumors of her husband's infidelities on the cast trip in Season 4, Kyle will emphatically deny everything before shutting down the conversation.

Kyle's failed attempt to distract from her separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy last season by sharing her open flirtation with country music singer Morgan Wade has caused much speculation in the media, among her cast, and with viewers, about what her true intentions were with that relationship. Kyle and Mauricio always presented an obnoxiously sweet facade to their relationship, sharing pet names like "love bean," and filling the show with constant reassurances about the strength of their bond. So this strange and abrupt same-sex romance/friendship with a country music singer seemed like a faked storyline in Season 13. When you are cast in a reality series where the premise is to share your authentic life, I think hiding from questions about your family and romantic relationships is a breach of commitment to the filming process that is equal to walking off set.

Season 14 of 'RHOBH' Shows Kyle Is Still the Villain

As the only remaining OG Housewife on the series, Kyle has the most seniority on the cast and the most influence on the producers of the show. As a producer and actress, the series' leading lady has all the skills to produce a season of reality TV without breaking a sweat. But her ability to switch scenarios around quickly to frame herself as the victim is exactly the reason she always comes across as a villain to me.

In her interview with US Weekly, Kyle pointed out the other women on the series had been part of the problem this season, since she felt she needed more support from her cast members during a sensitive time in her personal life. However, Kyle's track record on the series has shown her to turn to the victim card whenever someone opposes her. This habit might be why her co-stars are feeling less than sympathetic towards her this season.

For me, it is hard to feel sympathy towards someone who has so brazenly insisted for 14 seasons that she has never done anything wrong in any conflict with her co-stars that has come up over the years. An inability to accept responsibility or take accountability is the ultimate sign that you are in villain territory. With the way Season 14 is shaping up, Kyle is still RHOBH's biggest villain to me.

