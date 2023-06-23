Lisa Rinna is adding another feather to her cap. After stepping away from reality television earlier this year, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will return to the small screen to embark on a new venture: to star in Ryan Murphy's anthology series, American Horror Stories, a spinoff of his already popular series. The popular horror franchise's third season will have the reality star portray a still undisclosed role in an episode titled "Tapeworm."

Though further details remain under wraps, with Rinna's role still not out in public, Deadline reported that Rinna has already finished filming. Rinna is not the only reality star who will join the Murphy-created show, as Kim Kardashian will also star in the upcoming twelfth season of the award-winning franchise American Horror Story.

In contrast to the original, which features one story arc each season, American Horror Stories features different stories in each episode. And with a list of prolific actors and actresses starring in each American Horror Stories episode, including Matt Bomer, Charles Melton, Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Teddy Sears, Naomi Grossman, Billie Lourd, and Max Greenfield, Rinna will appear in her episode to prove that she's no different from the rest.

What Rinna Can Bring to the 'AHS' Franchise

Image via Bravo

Since leaving Bravo's RHOBH after eight seasons, Rinna has flourished in different fields, with several appearances as a guest host on the Emmy Award-winning talk show The Talk, and various appearances in a number of television programs. Although Rinna is best known for appearing in RHOBH, the actress has continuously proven that she is more than just a breakout reality star—even before the inception of RHOBH—as she boasts quite an impressive portfolio.

Having starred in NBC's 1986 sitcom series The Hogan Family for four episodes, Rinna also appeared in an episode of Shades of L.A. and Baywatch in the early 90s. She also starred in a television film called Lies Before Kisses as Adrianne Arness before making a name for herself by portraying Billie Reed in the award-winning soap opera Days of Our Lives. Considered one of the longest-running scripted television shows in the world, with a current 60 seasons as of this writing, Days of Our Lives has received several accolades, with Rinna winning for Outstanding Female Newcomer and Hottest Soap Couple. The actress was also nominated four times in the Outstanding Talk Show Host category of the Daytime Emmy Awards for Soap Talk.

Her other television credits also include Melrose Place, Nick Fury: Agent of Shield, Dancing with the Stars, Harry Loves Lisa, and The Real Housewives of New York City, before she appeared as a main cast member in RHOBH for eight seasons. Reflecting on her decision to leave the reality series, the actress previously said in a statement:

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”

And now that she's decided to leave the reality show world indefinitely, fans can expect to see more of Rinna as an actress. We are still awaiting further updates about Season 3 of American Horror Stories, but Collider will surely update everyone as soon as new information becomes available. In the meantime, you can revisit some of the "messiest" moments of Rinna from RHOBH below.