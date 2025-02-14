Lisa Rinna used to stir the pot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but it almost didn't happen. Rinna was on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with her husband, Harry Hamlin when she revealed that there was a point in their relationship where Hamlin threatened to divorce her. But only if she ended up joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she did and the two are still married to each other. During the podcast, she shared that she saw what reality television was doing for others and their business adventures and thought it'd be a good place for her to be.

“I knew that reality was really the place that was starting to happen,” she said. “I was like, hmm this is interesting. And then I started to see what the girls were doing on Housewives and how they were benefiting from it with their brands. And I thought, oh maybe this is a good idea.” She went on to say that she just hinted at the idea to Hamlin. “So I kind of floated the idea. They picked it up. They came to me and said, ‘Do you want to do the show?’ I went to [my husband] Harry and said, ‘I think this might be a good idea. What do you think?'” she said. “He goes, ‘Absolutely not. I will divorce you if you do that show.'”

Hamlin confirmed in the interview that he did tell Rinna that. “I did say that. I said I have my divorce lawyer on speed dial, which I do. I still have it.” But Rinna then shared that after she showed him what happened with Bethenny Frankel's brands, Hamlin was more on board with the idea. “All I said was, ‘Okay, all I want you to do is just check out this person [Bethenny] and see what her business is like … [Harry and I] had a QVC business at the time,” she said. “Three days later, he comes back in the room and says, ‘Well I’ve been thinking…'” Hamlin confirmed Rinna's story, saying “I said, ‘If Bethenny Frankel can build a business like that, we can too. Maybe this is the way to do it.'”

Lisa Rinna Claims Fans Want Her Back on the Show

Image via Bravo

During the podcast, Rinna shared that fans have been asking her to return to the show but that it is too late for her to do that. “They’re begging me to come back. They’re pleading with me,” she said. “But you know, [it’s] too late, f**kers.” Rinna's comments come when fans have been speculating about who will return for the next season, some questioning whether Lisa Vanderpump will return to the franchise. For now, Rinna will not be back with a diamond.