When viewers met The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, they knew they were being introduced to a group of ladies that would change how reality TV is seen and become a cultural phenomenon. At the center of it all was Kyle Richards, as she was seen as one of the prominent cast members. Kyle has outlived many housewives who have stepped into being a diamond holder and has shown them what it takes to be in the show for so long. Even though she was at the center of every fight, someone who always kept her on her toes was

Lisa Vanderpump. In the beginning, the two were inseparable and could be seen as a friendship that everyone wanted to be a part of, but as time went by, there was a rift between the two. It always seemed they would be able to come back to each other and move forward, but too many outside forces showed that the two were not meant to be friends and that it would be better for them to go their separate ways. Still, with many cases of calling each other out about being disloyal, liars, and not a good friend, their friendship breakup became inevitable, but no one thought their feud would ever be fixed.

Lisa and Kyle Complicated Relationship

The ladies already had one season under their belt. After iconic moments like Camille Meyer dancing the night away in Vegas, still going into the second season, it was one of the points in which new alliances were created, and friendships were starting to drift away. During the second season reunion, Beverly Hills cast member Adrienne Maloof was calling out Lisa Vanderpump for "selling stories to the blogs." At that moment, Lisa thought Kyle would have her back, but to her surprise, she agreed with what Adrienne said and responded, "Being in a friendship with you is like playing chess with Bobby Fischer." After this comment was made, LVP decided to distance herself a little from the ladies, but she started to make amends with them during Season 3, but that wouldn't last long.

Brandi Granville and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship blossomed throughout the third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their friendship was very lighthearted and fun to watch for viewers, but during Season 4 Brandi began to hit a realization point about her friendship with LVP. Brandi started to think that LVP was manipulating her, and she even felt manipulated by her by making Brandi have a conversation with Scheana Shay about her affair with Brandi's ex-husband. Kyle had also taken the time during this season to talk to Brandi about things she was going through. Still, at one of their dinners during the show, she brought up a rumor that was circling about Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, cheating on her. This was very hurtful for Kyle, but Brandi later told Kyle that Lisa had started that rumor and planted it for the blogs. This shocked Kyle, and during the cast trip to Puerto Rico, they ambushed Lisa to come clean about it. Lisa denied all of these rumors, but she couldn't help but feel that Kyle would not get over this so quickly, since she was disappointed in her for engaging in these rumors.

The Yolanda of It All

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought the ladies back together again, and it seemed Lisa and Kyle had finally reached an understanding. With their friend Yolanda Hadid sick, the ladies knew they all had to support her. No one expected what would come after that. Yolanda had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, and everyone was worried about her. Still, Lisa Rinna brought up on camera that maybe Yolanda was lying about her diagnosis and, in reality, she was suffering from Münchausen syndrome. When this big revelation was shown to Lisa Rinna, who told Kyle and Lisa this, it made them uncomfortable. Beverly Hills cast member Eileen Davidson was included in this rumor. They all felt equally weird to think that Yolanda could have been lying about her condition, but this was another instance that created a rift between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. Throughout the season, Eileen and Rinna were unveiled. LVP was trying to blame Kyle for starting the rumor about Yolanda. Kyle and Lisa's friendship was between a rock and a hard place because of the rumor about Yolanda, but also because Eileen and Rinna wanted everyone to know what LVP was doing behind closed doors, and they felt manipulated by her. Kyle was able to move on from this but didn't forget about it.

Puppygate Ended It All

After the Munchausen incident, the ladies could move forward, but everyone was still a bit weary of each other. After Season 5, viewers met new cast members Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp, who created the most significant rift between LVP and Kyle. When Dorit came in, it was so Lisa could have someone behind her to have her back because she and Kyle were already starting to show cracks in between every season. Lisa needed someone who could be her friend, but she didn't anticipate how close Kyle and Dorit would come to be. Also, Teddi, thanks to Dorit, added another ally for Kyle that Lisa did not need. It wasn't until Season 9 that it all went downhill for Kyle and Lisa with #Puppygate.

The start of Puppygate happened when Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog, Lucy Lucy Apple, from Lisa Vanderpump's rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, and after adopting the dog, the Kemsley family started to notice that maybe it wasn't the best choice to have adopted Lucy because she was beginning to show some behavior that was not good around their children. It wasn't until the dog bit Dorit's husband, PK Kemlsey, that they decided to give the dog away to someone else. Still, it didn't stop there, since that new owner gave the dog away again, but she went to a shelter. Lisa Vanderpump was aware of that because all the dogs from her rescue center got a microchip from the center, and she could track her down.

After a constant back and forth between the Kemsleys and Vanderpump, they came to an understanding of what had happened to be able to move forward, but Dorit still felt a little off about the situation. Kyle and Teddi were made aware of the problem because they were good friends with the managers of Vanderpump Dogs, and Teddi had more information about it because of her closeness to the managers. Teddi struggled with being the middle person between Dorit and LVP since she was not on good terms with Dorit at the time, and it started to feel like a setup from Vanderpump to have Teddi be the one to air out everything about Puppygate.

Goodbye Kyle

While everything was going on, Kyle felt she couldn't decide who to support. At first, she understood where Lisa was coming from by not being as receptive to Dorit because she was passionate about animals. Still, seeing how Teddi Mellencamp was involved in this drama shifted how Vanderpump was. She says about Lisa, "I'm not saying it's okay … I don't have the f---ing answer for her. I'm not responsible for Lisa Vanderpump's actions. I'm just saying, I know this about her, and I love her, and she's my friend." The controversy started to get some traction with the tabloids. Everyone began to suspect that Lisa had planted yet another story in the tabloids, so Kyle took it upon herself to confront her, which became one of the most shocking arguments in RHOBH history by showing the ending of the friendship between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards in which Lisa kicked her out of her house for making her look like the bad guy and Lisa's husband Ken Todd yelled the now famous line, "Goodbye Kyle!"

After this argument, it was the last time Kyle saw Lisa because she decided not to go to the Season 9 reunion since she felt that every one of the ladies was against her, and she did not want to feel attacked by them. Kyle and Lisa have not talked since they last saw each other. The two have mentioned each other on their perspective shows to take jabs at each other, and even Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she doesn't regret kicking Richards out of her house. She said, "Oh no! Not only that, I don't regret it, but I loved it." It's safe to say the two will never be friends again, but it is also nice to remember the good years they both had together, which created great TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They both have moved on to better things as Kyle continues her reign as the only OG left on RHOBH, and Vanderpump keeps growing her empire with her new show Vanderpump Villa and her hit Vanderpump Rules.

