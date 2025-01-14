Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has set off a new round of speculation about Mauricio Umansky’s alleged infidelity during the latest episode and it directly puts longtime friend and costar Kyle Richards in an uncomfortable spotlight — one that she might not be ready to welcome.

The drama initially began brewing when the group discussed Kyle’s estranged relationship with Mauricio, following their recent separation after 27 years of marriage. Rumors of cheating have followed the reality couple for years, and now Stracke has begun voicing her suspicions on camera. During a conversation with Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle shared that she and Mauricio had been navigating a difficult time, compounded by the revelation that Kyle had been texting Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, during his own marital struggles with Dorit.

In last week’s episode, Dorit reacted angrily upon learning of these messages, especially given the emotional weight of her own relationship issues. In a preview clip, Kyle recounted a story about PK feeling “really down,” and how she sympathized with him during his low point. Stracke and Beauvais chimed in, noting that if the roles were reversed, they too would be concerned about their friends speaking privately with an ex or estranged spouse. Kyle, however, added that her situation was different from Dorit’s because it “wasn’t about infidelity.” That’s when Stracke made a pointed remark:

“But you also had infidelity. Let’s not forget that part.”

Kyle Richards Was Immediately Taken Back by the Remark

Stracke’s statement clearly implied a link between Mauricio and an affair. Kyle appeared taken aback and immediately denied that she ever claimed Mauricio had cheated. Stracke, however, pressed further, and referenced a past instance during which Kyle alluded to losing trust in Mauricio after an unnamed “event.”

Garcelle backed up Stracke’s insinuation in a confessional and candidly acknowledged that rumors of Mauricio’s alleged transgressions have been circulating for a long time, although no one in the group has ever directly confronted Kyle about them. Her exact words were: