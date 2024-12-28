Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may have called it quits but he is still there for his ex-wife. The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been on the reality show since the show's inagural season, and in Season 13, fans watched as Umansky and Richards struggled to speak to each other. Season 14 started with Umansky moving out of their shared home. Umansky recently went on to the Bravo's Hot Mic podcast to talk about his marriage and how reality television can break relationships. But he clarified that he does not think the "reality curse" is what happened between him and Richards.

“I have witnessed multiple marriages come and go, we’ve had divorces, we’ve had all kinds of different things … and I can tell you that my perspective is that’s not what happened between Kyle and I,” Umansky said on the episode of the podcast. He talked about how he doesn't think that Richards changed at all but that sometimes that is what happens with other couples on reality television. But when pressed, Umansky made it clear that this wife hasn't changed since getting on the show. “I think Kyle is extremely grounded and down to earth and I don’t think that the show has gotten to her, the fame, the money, at all,” he said. “I think that she is the exact same person that she was before the show, before we both made money. I don’t think it has changed her at all.”

Umansky went on to talk about what happens with the alleged curse. “Couples, when they watch themselves, end up reflecting, and they actually see what their real relationship is like. They believe and they go to bed with a perception of their own relationship that is different, that once they watch it and they’re confronted and then they reflect, and they see it from a different point of view, they’re like, ‘Holy sh*t. That’s what my relationship is?’ And then they start becoming conscious of that, and once you become conscious of that, it now becomes part of the reality and you start witnessing that,” he explained.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have Not Yet Filed For Divorce

Umansky went on to say that both him and Richards are lucky for the relationship that they have and that the two just needed time apart from each other. He also revealed that the two have not yet filed for divorce. “We’re so lucky to have the relationship we have. We’ve yet to file for divorce. We were married for 28 years, 29 years, together for 30 years. Through circumstances, I think we just needed time, a separation, and neither she or I have talked about anything at this point, in terms of reconciliation,” he said. “I think we’re both just allowing time to pass. Everything will just happen naturally however it’s meant to be.”

