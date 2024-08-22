The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have officially split after struggling to communicate in Season 13 of RHOBH.

Umansky has moved on with new girlfriend Nikita Kahn, seen on multiple vacations together away from the public eye.

Richards' co-stars have expressed support for her during this difficult time, while Umansky's relationship with his daughters has changed.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been a couple together on shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the start of the show. In Season 13, the couple struggled to communicate and now, through the break between filming, fans have learned that the two are officially done. Umansky moved out of their shared home and, despite both Richards and Umansky talking about not dating, Umansky has moved on with a new girlfriend. The real estate mogul is rumored to be dating Nikita Kahn and the two were photographed on another trip together.

TMZ reported that Umansky and Kahn were at a resort in Puerto Vallarta. The images come after Umansky's show Buying Beverly Hills was canceled at Netflix after two seasons, and this marks the second vacation in recent weeks for Umansky and Kahn. They were photographed together in Mykonos going on hikes together, kissing in the airports, and holding hands while walking around Greece. Kahn is Umansky's first official girlfriend post his divorce from Richards, but he was photographed on a ski trip with Lele Pons and Anitta back when the couple was still trying to work on their marriage.

Kahn is an actress, producer, and animal rights activist. She is currently 33 years old, compared to Umansky's 54 years. She is also an avid skier, much like Umansky is. Umansky has not yet confirmed his relationship with Kahn, but the couple have been photographed kissing on two separate vacations. The split between Richards and Umansky has changed many things, including Umansky's relationship with his daughters.

Kyle Richards' 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Feel For Her

Since the divorce, Richards has been rumored to be with country singer Morgan Wade, but Richards has continually denied there is anything romantic to their relationship. Her co-stars have talked about seeing Richards go through her divorce with Umansky and how hard it is to see their divorce happening so publicly.

“It’s hard seeing people go through things, and it’s so public, that’s really hard to watch. I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it’s hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don’t want them back,” Garcelle Beauvais, who stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Richards, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Even if you don’t want someone back, it’s hard to see them moving on. And so that was hard for all of us.”

The wives on Beverly Hills were not the most supportive of Richards in Season 13, questioning what was happening with her marriage, so much so that it has changed Richards' relationship with people like Sutton Stracke.

