Teddi Mellencamp has been going through a health battle and the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back on her podcast. Mellencamp hosts Two Ts in a Pod with former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and the podcast went on a pause as Mellencamp was undergoing brain surgery. Mellencamp is receiving treatment for melanoma and found tumors on her brain that had to be removed. Many of her fellow Housewives showed their support for Mellencamp during this time, but she shared some surprising messages she got (and ones she didn't).

On the new episode of the podcast, Mellencamp shared that Vicki Gunvalson surprisingly shared a note to Mellencamp and read it on air. “‘Teddi, we hope you know just how protected you are in prayers and positive energy, too,’” Mellencamp read. “At this point,” she said, “I had to go grab my glasses because I thought there was a freaking typo… Vicki Gunvalson.” Judge shared her own shock at the situation and then Mellencamp said. “Thank you, Vicki, it meant a lot. I really appreciate it. I just was shocked." She shared that Gunvalson also sent her a coloring book titled The Best of Housewives Coloring Book with the card. When Judge asked if Gunvalson was on the cover, Mellencamp confirmed as much as the two laughed.

But Mellencamp also shared that Dorit Kemsley has yet to reach out to her about her surgery. Kemsley and Mellencamp have gone back and forth in the past, with Kemsley saying that she didn't consider Mellencamp a "good friend" but then shared a post tagging Mellencamp. On Two Ts in a Pod, Mellencamp shared her upset over Kemsley not reaching out. “I haven’t f*cking heard from Dorit, but I’ve heard from Vicki Gunvalson. Dorit was one of my best friends,” she said.

Other Housewives Showed Support for Teddi Mellencamp

Image from Bravo

Kyle Richards has been at Mellencamp's side through most of her recovery. Richards and Mellencamp have both posted on social media about her situation, and other Housewives from the Bravo world have shared their love for Mellencamp in the comments. Richards, having gone to the hospital, did not bring Kemsley (who she is currently on the outs with) with her when she went to see Mellencamp.

You can see Menllencamp on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.