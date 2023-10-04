The Big Picture The upcoming season of RHOBH will focus on Kyle and Mauricio's troubled marriage, with the ladies questioning the rumors and tensions escalating.

Erika Jayne appears to be in a better place after her divorce and legal troubles, while the group enjoys a cast trip to Barcelona.

The return of Denise Richards sparks animosity, particularly with Erika, and viewers are left curious about the reasons behind their feud.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer dropped today, and fans are anxious to see what the ladies of 90210 will deliver. The returning cast includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, newcomer Annemarie Wiley and the return of Denise Richards. The trailer begins with the headline that rocked the reality TV world this summer, as it was announced that after 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating. The trailer doesn't shy away from displaying all that the ladies have to offer this season, including marriage problems, friendship woes, and family dynamics.

Kyle and Mauricio's Troubled Marriage Exposed

The upcoming season's main storyline will center around Kyle and Mauricio's marital problems, while the other cast mates appear shocked by the revelation. The Bravo show did not hold back, showing all the rumors and speculations surrounding the couple's marriage as the ladies sought answers as to what went wrong. The RHOBH ladies are not shy when asking Kyle about the rumors surrounding her marriage to Mauricio. The trailer displays tension between Kyle and Mauricio as he can be seen saying to Kyle, "I don't want to talk about it," while Kyle storms off. In her confessional, Sutton says, "Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating, and where there's smoke, there is fire." Viewers will also get a glimpse of the dynamic between Kyle and her rumored "new lover," Morgan Wade, as Page Six reported witnessing intimacy between the pair.

Erika and Denise Drama on Full Display

Aside from the Kyle and Mauricio marital woes, the ladies of the 90210 seem to have fun this season with Erika Jayne kicking off her Las Vegas residency "Bet It All On Blonde" at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Erika seems to be in a better place after navigating the past seasons that highlighted her divorce and legal troubles with ex-husband Tom Girardi. All the ladies appear to be in good spirits with the cast trip to Barcelona, while single ladies Erika and Garcelle don't hold back on their flirtatious escapades. Meanwhile, newcomer Annemarie can be seen "butting heads" with Crystal, claiming that Crystal is using her for a storyline to remain relevant. The return of Denise Richards brings out mixed feelings among the group of ladies, particularly Erika. Viewers must tune in to see why this pair has so much animosity. One scene shows Denise calling Erika "one evil woman," with Erika responding, "I am." The trailer wraps with Kyle and Mauricio telling their daughters their "family unit" will remain strong no matter what happens.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres on October 25 on Bravo.