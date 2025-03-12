You know how the saying goes, "some things fall apart, so that better things can fall together." That is exactly the case on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. We've seen Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards' friendship completely fall apart and, as saddening as it has been to see, we are seeing a new friendship bloom right before our eyes. Newbie Bozoma Saint John and Dorit clicked from the start, meeting at Sutton Stracke’s surrealism party. They quickly bonded over their over-the-top fashion tastes, motherhood, separation, and independence. Their friendship has grown over the season, and it's the breath of positivity RHOBH needed amidst all the tension and hostility.

The Hate on Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John's Friendship Makes Them Stronger

Dorit and Boz's friendship is a topic of contention with many of the ladies — which isn't getting to the duo, it's only making them stronger. All the hate on their friendship also makes the show way more entertaining to watch. Many of the other housewives have expressed their frustrations with their friendship, most notably Garcelle Beauvais, who called Bozoma Dorit’s “mouthpiece.” Even Kyle chimed in, saying to Dorit that “It’s so annoying. [Boz] can literally say anything, and you’re so all over her a-… It’s actually gross!” I don't quite get all the hate, but it seems like the other ladies frustration comes from jealousy. Boz and Dorit have each other’s backs no matter what — that's what good friends do. I can see the other ladies being jealous that they don't have someone to go to bat for them, the same way Dorit and Boz do. Between all the various accusations about their friendship that's being thrown at them, the duo have become stronger while also adding a little drama to the season.

It's Time for a New Dynamic Duo