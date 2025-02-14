Bozoma Saint John, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has found it challenging to build a friendship with Kyle Richards. In a recent interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Bozoma shared that she and Kyle struggled to connect because Kyle was unwilling to open up about her personal life. Bozoma speculated that Kyle’s reluctance to share might stem from her strong friendship with Dorit Kemsley. She emphasized that genuine friendships require transparency, stating, “If you want me to be your friend, I can be your friend. But that means you have to tell me what’s going on.”

Unlike Dorit, who openly discusses her struggles—including her separation from Paul "PK" Kemsley—Kyle tends to keep her personal matters private. Bozoma noted that without Kyle’s openness, it’s difficult to support her properly. “It’s not about choosing sides,” Bozoma explained. “I don’t know how to help you because you haven’t told me anything. ”Bozoma suggested that Kyle might benefit from following Dorit’s example and opening up about her ongoing separation from Mauricio Umansky. She believes that honest conversations would allow Kyle’s friends to be more supportive.

Is Kyle Guarding Herself From Introducing A New Friend In The RHOBH Circle?

Image via Bravo

The tension between Bozoma and Kyle escalated when Kyle appeared to seek Bozoma’s support in her feud with Dorit. Amid speculation about Dorit’s close relationship with Mauricio Umansky, Kyle showed Bozoma a screenshot from a 2022 RHOBH episode in which Dorit kissed Mauricio’s shoulder. While Kyle dismissed the rumor as “stupid,” Bozoma questioned Kyle’s motives in sharing the image. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with Dorit, so maybe Kyle wants to give me her perspective for a balanced opinion,” Bozoma reflected. “Or maybe she wants to win me over to her side.”

Bozoma’s entry into the RHOBH circle has been marked by complex relationships and unspoken tensions. She hopes that Kyle will eventually lower her guard and allow their friendship to grow.“You have to talk about it,” Bozoma reiterated. “Your friends can support you, help you, and give advice—but only if you let them in.” For now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to unfold on Bravo, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Peacock the following day. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills