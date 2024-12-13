The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is not happy with how things are going in Season 14. One of RHOBH Season 14's major plot points is the feud between former friends Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. Glanville believes that their current dynamic is very similar to when she and her ex-friend Lisa Vanderpump had a falling out. Because of that, she thinks the producers are the real culprits behind the drama.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandi Glanville expressed that RHOBH Season 14 is a “train wreck.” But despite all the messy drama, she just can’t stop watching! The former reality star also took the opportunity to reveal that during her time on the show, the producers would want her to start drama with Vanderpump – and she thinks that they’re doing the exact same thing with Kemsley.

Glanville thinks that all this arguing on the show makes for very sad TV. The former housewife added that the entire feud between Kemsley and Richards is the “exact same storyline” that happened with her and Vanderpump. She claimed that the producers asked her to accuse Vanderpump of being manipulative, just like Kemsley is accusing Richards currently. She concluded by calling the producers out for recycling drama and telling them to try something new.

Brandi Glanville Opens up About Her Scary Skin Condition

During the same interview, Glanville talked about losing her ability to speak due to her strange skin condition. She shared that she has spent thousands of dollars to treat the mysterious facial disfigurement that she has been dealing with over the past year. The Bravolebrity shared that she has been to several doctors who have performed all kinds of tests. But no one has actually been able to figure out what’s wrong with her.

The reality TV star shared that she has been on medication all of 2024, which has limited her ability to go out like she used to. According to her, all her money is being spent on figuring out the cause. Glanville confessed that she has spent over $70,000 dollars treating her condition, but none of the fixes have been permanent. Glanville added that she believes the condition started while she was filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco. The reality star claims she ate some food that had been left out, and since then, her face has not been the same.

At this point, Glanville is losing all hope because of how much she has been disappointed this past year. Glanville confessed that the reason she decided to open up about her condition was because she wanted people to know the truth. In her exact words: “I’m so sick of the narrative that I am sitting around having plastic surgery all the time.” She revealed that this has been an extremely rough time for her and that she wishes that 2025 will bring an end to her health struggles.

