Since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 7, Dorit Kemsley has never been one to shy away from sharing her opinions on the reality series, or getting into the thick of it with the other women. But we have never seen a Dorit as activated as she is this season. She kicks the current 14th season off by telling everyone and their mother that not only are she and her husband Paul Kemsley, known as PK, separating, but that he was also an alcoholic. She tells multiple people that she has essentially been parenting their children solo, due to PK’s drinking, and that his drinking drove such a wedge into their relationship that now that he is sober, they’re too fractured to be together right now. This is a stark contrast to Dorit from seasons prior, who regarded her marriage as her most guarded asset and would never share a single, negative sentiment about it. That has all gone quickly out the window.

The newest season not only kicks off with Dorit’s separation from her husband, but with an obvious wedge in her once solid friendship with sole RHOBH OG Kyle Richards. The season starts with them both airing their grievances, with Dorit calling out Kyle for every grievance she shared that felt surface level and like she was reaching for a reason, and nearly every episode since has them either having major disagreements, or even starting all out screaming matches with each other. The two were once the thickest of thieves, with never a negative word said about the other. Dorit makes a point to call Kyle out on some, let’s be honest, repeated negative behavior that we’ve seen her get away with season after season. She feels like she’s been rejected by her former bestie, and she does not back down.

Dorit Kemsley Is Standing Her Ground on 'RHOBH'

In contrast to Dorit and Kyle’s friendship, Dorit and Sutton Stracke have never been able to develop a deep friendship and have kept their relationship largely surface level. This season, her and Sutton started off on a supportive, emotionally bonded level, with Sutton trying to be there for Dorit with her own stories of separation, and ultimately divorce. She offers her learnings from her own experience and tries to prepare Dorit for what might come. However, as Sutton does, she later overreacts to a situation and starts raising her voice to Dorit. Dorit responds by going into full defense mode and does not back down.

At Kyle’s Denim and Diamonds party, Dorit went head-to-head with both Sutton and Camille Meyer, formerly Grammer. When the argument with Sutton is brought up, with Sutton trying to deflect blame onto Dorit, Dorit still refuses to back down and calls Sutton out for gaslighting and repeatedly, over the years, using what is confided in her against those who do the confiding. Dorit is backed by both Erika Jayne and the newest housewife, Bozoma Saint John, who both try to highlight to Sutton exactly where Dorit is coming from and how her words and her actions do not match.

Dorit Is Not Mincing Words With The Ladies This Year

Image via Bravo

As Erika and Bozoma clearly explain to Sutton why Dorit is upset, former housewife and repeated friend of, Camille tries to call Dorit out for having not been supportive of her over the years, and Dorit’s immediate response was to remind Camille what a “cunt” Camille had been to Dorit previously, cooly stating “honey, you were a total cunt to me.” Dorit's casual use of the often dreaded “c-word”, is much to the shock of all the other ladies around them who are all clutching their metaphorical pearls in shock. Dorit expertly shuts down each example Camille tries to provide and accuses her of trying to “have a moment”. After calling out Camille’s attempt for camera time, Dorit disengages from her conversation with Camille altogether, likely in an attempt to stop giving her the attention she is clearly looking for.

Dorit’s new assertive, never-back down attitude is a welcome change from a cast that has become complacent over the years and has become far too comfortable not calling anyone in their inner circles out. With only a few episodes into the season aired, it’s hard to believe that Dorit has any interest in backing down and going back to playing second fiddle to the “Queen Bee of RHOBH” Kyle and is making sure that she is heard. She is calling the other women out, smoking cigarettes, a trait rarely seen on housewives anymore, and is showing up as this season's MVP.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock