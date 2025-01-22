Erika Jayne is spilling the tea on her costars having a fall-out! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing where she stands with Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards over the latter sending the former’s estranged husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, texts without her knowledge. Erika Jayne exclusively told E! News that she isn’t going to pick sides in the feud between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. The RHOBH star said she’s playing mediator between friends who are going through a rough patch in their personal lives as they deal with their separations from their respective spouses. Jayne confessed that playing middleman has been awfully challenging, especially with the feuding duo.

The RHOBH star also shared her two cents on her fellow costars’ split from their partners. Jayne shared that she wasn’t surprised that Kyle Richards has yet to take legal action and file for divorce from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, despite being broken up for nearly two years. Jayne believes that it’s a personal journey and nobody has the right to have an opinion on what’s right and wrong. The reality TV star spilled her two cents of advice to her costars from her own breakup with ex Tom Girardi as follows, further cementing the fact that she’s not taking sides:

“I would say the same thing to Kyle that I would say to Dorit, which is, 'I don't want either one of you to be blindsided.”

Dorit Kemsley Thinks Kyle Richards Isn’t Being Honest About Her Texts With Estranged Husband

Dorit Kemsley isn’t buying what Kyle Richards has to say about the latter’s texts with the former’s estranged spouse, Paul “PK” Kemsley. During RHOBH Season 14, Episode 8, which aired on January 21, 2025, Richards tearfully left a group outing after reading out her text exchanges with her costar’s estranged spouse.

Dorit Kemsley joined Richards in the car to talk about the texts exchanged. The texts also included a part where Richards told Paul Kemsley that she’d never betray his trust and repeat what was discussed between them — reinforcing that she was talking about matters pertaining to production and not their relationship. Richards also stated that Paul Kemsley doesn’t discuss his relationship with his estranged spouse with her, but Dorit Kemsley called her bluff and blurted that she knows he does.

In a confessional, the fashion designer stated that in the past, Richards would talk about her issues with Dorit Kemsley and vice versa when the latter’s estranged husband would go over to have dinner with Richards and Umansky. Dorit Kemsley expressed her lack of faith in her costar in the following words: