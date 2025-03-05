The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne recently revealed her new home renovation, which was completed on a budget. Previously, on RHOBH Season 14, Episode 14, Jayne opened up about transforming her home in a way that was complimentary to her finances, especially now that she has left her husband, famous former attorney Tom Girardi.

On March 4, 2025’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14’s “After Show” feature on BravoTV, Jayne gave fans a first look at her newly renovated house. She worked with Los Angeles interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, former star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, to redo her beloved home. According to Jayne, the duo changed up her home’s decor and furniture, and the goal was to create a vibe inspired by Art Deco and Hollywood. Jayne was also very open about how she transformed her place while on a budget, saying:

“We knew we wanted to do some renovations, but we're on a budget. I have no problem saying that because I lived many years not on a budget. Well, yes, there was a budget, but it was bigger. Now it's smaller, but that's okay because it's all mine."

Erika Jayne’s Life Has Changed Amid Separation From Tom Girardi