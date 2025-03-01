Resident pop star Erika Jayne came onto The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a picture-perfect life. She lived in a stunning Pasadena mansion so big it had a chapel inside, had a closet filled with designer outfits for every day of the year, married a filthy rich lawyer, and traveled anywhere her heart desired. However, her fairytale quickly fell into shambles and, while grieving the life she once had, Erika quickly became the ultimate Real Housewives villain. Somehow, Erika was able to turn things around. She picked up the pieces and worked at becoming the best version of herself. Erika truly went from zero to hero, going from one of the housewives I despised the most, to my favorite this season.

Erika Jayne Wasn't Always a Fan-Favorite on 'RHOBH'

Erika is loved by fans, especially this season. However, things weren't always this way. I think she's so well-liked now because of everything she went through in the past. We saw Erika's life completely fall apart in Season 11. She announced she was divorcing her husband, Tom Girardi, in November 2020. She later revealed that Tom had cheated on her. Then, only a month later, the bombshell was dropped that both Tom and Erika were being sued by Chicago law firm Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling money that was owed to the families of airplane crash victims. Tom was later charged with embezzlement and fraud charges, before being found guilty on four counts of wire fraud.

Here's where things become even more messy. The Edelson suit alleged that Tom and Erika's divorce "[was] simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money..." She was further implicated in Tom's scandal when additional charges were brought against Erika and her company, EJ Global LLC, in 2022, accusing her of racketeering and acting as a "frontwoman" in the scheme. Although Erika consistently stated that she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal activities, some of the other housewives weren't so convinced.

A 750-thousand-dollar pair of earrings became a huge point of contention among the ladies. Some thought they were purchased with the money intended for the plane crash victims, and others found it tone-deaf for Erika to keep the earrings amidst the victims' suffering. Throughout Season 12, everything that was coming out about the case made it seem like she was somehow involved in the horrible scheme. She was acting very defensive and seemed like she had no empathy whatsoever for the victims. Her pain led her to become the ultimate mean girl —lashing out at castmates Eileen Davidson and Teddi Mellencamp for absolutely no reason. I don't think I was the only one that disliked Erika during these seasons.

Erika Jayne's Turning Point Came In Season 13 of 'RHOBH'

I really started to come around to Erika in Season 13. She was at rock bottom. She was left with virtually no money from the divorce and was forced to move into a house that was quite a downgrade from her Pasadena mansion. She was navigating living alone for the first time in over 20 years. Erika finally let her walls down, and you could see the pain she was feeling. She opened up about her grief in a number of on-camera therapy sessions, which let me see a side of her I'd never seen before. She was vulnerable, and I got to see that she did have a heart. She wasn't as stone-cold during the Tom scandal as she was pretending to be. In an interview with PRIDE Erika revealed that “[She] came into this new season really wanting a fresh start [and] really wanting to move past the last three years of everything that’s been going on legally and personally,” That's exactly what she did. Season 13 set the tone for Season 14, which is her best season yet.

Erika Jayne Has Become a Different Person This Season