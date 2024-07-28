The Big Picture Season 14 of RHOBH promises fresh dynamics with new stars like Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly.

Garcelle Beauvais hints at a juicy and fun season with conflicts and friendships that may lead to new revelations.

Expect changing relationships and stirring dynamics, including a chance for reconciliation between cast members.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still filming, and fans are expecting more. Season 13 left fans less than impressed as they thought that Season 13 was boring, despite the blow-ups between the cast. Season 14 now has new stars joining the show, such as Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly, who joined the show as housewives and as friends. After a single-season break, Kathy Hilton has also returned as a friend. Sutton Stracke, who joined the show in Season 10, has teased new and fresh dynamics with the new cast, so hopefully they will bring the fire and life that Season 13 was missing.

Garcelle Beauvais also teased a “fun and fresh” season, stating, “We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun.” In a conversation with Us Weekly (while promoting her expanded partnership with Lifetime), Beauvais promises a “juicy” season, which fans will hold her to after a lifeless Season 13. While stating “Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions. It’s not just one person," said Beauvais, “we’re not done shooting, but I would say, give it up to my girl Sutton. It is going to be really juicy, and I’m really excited. I’m excited for people to meet Boze and Jennifer Tilly, who brings a really cool vibe. And, of course, Kathy. I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

'RHOBH' Dynamics Will Be The Standout of The New Season

Saint John and Tilly’s casting comes after the departures of Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley, who have had their differences on the show. While Minkoff was not asked back for another season, Wiley was reportedly axed for her controversial political views, which Minkoff notably did not agree with. Beauvais makes her return alongside Dorit Kemsley, Stracke, and Erika Jayne. OG diamond holder Kyle Richards has also returned to RHOBH after a difficult season, which explored personal details on Richard’s relationship with now estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Following the Season 13, reunion, Richards and Kemsley have not been in a good place. Richards’ relationship with Stracke has noticeably suffered as well. In a leaked video, Kemsley and Richards fought during filming. Richards has also stated that she was “provoked” this season, so fans are expecting a blowup between the two former friends.

Despite their fractured friendhsip, Beauvais claims that there is “going to be some light at the end of the tunnel”. “I can’t tell you between whom, but I think what’s great about our show … the base of it is still friendship,” she said. “We’re not just trying to take each other down just for the sake of doing that. I think there’s also friendships that are being formed or redirected.” Although neither Richards nor Kemsley confirmed a chance of reconciliation, that does not mean that the pair will not be able to form a strong friendship again.

With the new cast members and some changing relationships, dynamics are expected to change. Hilton has also confirmed that her relationship with her half-sister Richards is in a good place after their falling out. Fans expected Kemsley and Richards to support each other as both of them are going through challenges in their marriage (though Kemsley is now sparking reconciliation rumours). As fans are hoping for a reconciliation, they are also looking forward to more drama and details on the marriage woes.

You can stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

