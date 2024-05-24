The Big Picture Garcelle Beauvais teases RHOBH Season 14 as "fun and fresh" with exciting new cast members.

Newbies including Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John join the official cast, while familiar faces like Dorit Kemsley return.

Season 14 will explore Kyle Richards' marriage woes and Dorit Kemsley's separation, with fans eager for more drama.

Garcelle Beauvais is back for more. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming back for Season 14 soon, and the returning star could not be more excited. Viewers are expecting a lot from Season 14, with Kyle Richards’ marriage woes and Dorit Kemsley’s separation from PK Kemsley. Beauvais teases the upcoming season with Entertainment Tonight and says it is going to be “fun and fresh”, although she remains tight-lipped.

“Wait till you see,” she said. “We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun. I’m not allowed to say a lot. I’ll get in trouble, but I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Who is in 'RHOBH' Season 14?

Bravo has released the official housewives that will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14. The newbies include a “Bride of Chucky” star Jennifer Tilly, who is joining the show as a friend. Bozoma Saint John is another newbie who is joining the official cast. Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne are also returning to the series. Kathy Hilton is returning as a friend after a year-long hiatus.

Kemsley is back, and fans are expecting Kemsley to be in the hot seat. The returning star has recently announced that she and her husband are separating “to safeguard” their “deep friendship” and “maintain a harmonious environment” for their children. Kemsley has also made it clear that they are definitely not getting that D word - divorce. This announcement did shock fans, but not everyone gawped at the announcement. Stracke was just expecting them to keep quiet.

However, fans know that Kemsley is not the only one experiencing marriage pains. Richards and Mauricio Umansky are also going through hard times. Fans were ecstatic when Richards officially announced her return to the show, but it was a “much harder” decision this time. Viewers saw her marriage to Umansky suffer in Season 13, and they are now expecting to hear more details about their marriage woes.

Season 14 is bittersweet, as Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were not asked to return this time. It is upsetting news for Stracke, as Stracke and Minkoff became close. However, it is still bittersweet for fans; bitter because Wiley and Minkoff will not be able to come to blows on screen anymore. Sweet because Wiley was never a favorite in the first place. The reality TV star was reportedly fired for her political views. Wiley continued to attack Minkoff online, and fans would not be able to see how that would play out on the show. But again, Wiley was not well-liked, as her recent attack on Minkoff was met with comments telling her to “let it go.”

