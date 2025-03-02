This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is more chaotic than any season I've ever seen before. Between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s ugly feud, and Sutton Strake continuing to fly off the handle, this season has been packed with non-stop action. However, one "friend of" has prevailed from the shadows of the drama, and lightened the blow of all the friendship fall out this season — and that's Jennifer Tilly. Unfortunately, we may be at risk of losing her next season.

After reports came out that Kyle was trying to get Dorit off the show, another recent report is now alleging that the RHOBH cast is trying to get Jennifer off the show next season. An insider told Life & Style that the actress has been ostracized by most of the group, saying “Jennifer is the least popular of the group and the ladies can’t stand her and have been giving her the cold shoulder, except Sutton [Stracke], who’s been her friend for over a decade and people wonder why.” The insider says that one of the ladies' major issues with Jennifer was her divorce settlement. As part of her settlement with her late ex-husband Sam Simon, Jennifer got 30 percent of his royalties from The Simpsons. The source says that “Jennifer tends to pass herself off as this American socialite … when everyone knows she took her ex-hubby to the cleaners and walked away with a huge divorce settlement, and she still gets royalties from The Simpsons, which HE created.” If these reports are true — I couldn’t disagree with the RHOBH cast more.

Jennifer Tilly Is the Comedic Relief We All Need on 'RHOBH'