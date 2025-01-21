Kyle Richards hasn't had an easy run of it the last two years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The star went through a separation during Season 13 and in Season 14, she had her fellow housewives question her sexuality and her friendship. Richards got into a huge fight with Dorit Kemsley during Season 14 and now podcast host Nick Viall has called Richards out for her actions. The Viall Files host talked about Richards' friendship with Kemsley and the fight that had Richards' forehead vein popping out.

“What the f*ck Kyle. What is going on?” Viall asked on his show. “First, we gotta start back from last week when Kyle and Dorit got into it, and Kyle is losing her mind – veins popping out of her head.” He added, “If that doesn’t scream guilty, I don’t know what does.” He went on to talk about Richards admitting to talking to PK Kemsley even after his issues with his wife. “In the same episode, Kyle admits that if … someone were talking to [her] husband, she’d be just as pissed. Right there, end of conversation. You just acknowledged and empathized with Dorit, and said that you would feel exactly how she feels. And yet, you still want to convince everyone else that they’re wrong and you’re right?”

Viall went on to talk about how he does not know Richards personally but has to believe that the fight is an act. “I’m prepared to believe that it’s all an act – that Kyle is just taking one for the Beverly Hills Housewife team," Viall said. “I don’t doubt that she’s set in her ways. I don’t doubt that she has a hard time taking accountability and apologizing … but this is crazy talk.”

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards' Fight Was Hard to Watch

During this season, Kemsley called Richards out for still talking to her husband. It resulted in Richards going around to all their friends trying to defend her friendship with PK. She claimed their entire friendship was just sharing memes with each other but then read a text message when the news of their separation broke that revealed that Richards told him she'd keep everything he said secret, including keeping it from Kemsley. It led to other housewives, like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, saying that it was not okay what Richards was doing but still, Richards spoke as if she didn't do anything wrong. The fight is still ongoing on the show. You can see Kemsley and Richards' fight play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

Watch on Peacock