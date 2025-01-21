When two people are experiencing similar situations, usually it is an opportunity for them to unite and come together and bond over their shared experience. It came to shock viewers that both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s marriages have crumbled right before our eyes. These once very close friends are experiencing a tremendous change in their lives. And yet, they are unable to let bygones be bygones in order to help one another through their pain. Instead, they are allowing their unsettled feud to impact their emotions.

The explosion at the Viper Room on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was inevitable, but it didn’t have to be. Kyle’s separation from Mauricio Umansky has proven complicated. She’s lonely, becoming an empty nester, and needs a genuine friend. Dorit’s separation from PK Kemsley is still brewing as they both try to find balance in their new situation. As Erika Jayne said to Dorit, they are in a unique situation as they are both going through a separation, the tensions are high, and the emotions are raw. They need to sit down, one-on-one, and come to an understanding. If that understanding is that they aren’t friends, then that’s what’s best. But it should happen. For everyone's sake.

Why Kyle and Dorit Are Feuding on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Image via Bravo

To set the stage, the current feud between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards has been a series of minor slights and disagreements that, when combined, boiled over into larger tension. It's safe to say that feelings have been hurt, and with other personal issues, these hurt feelings projected into something larger. Since their apparent friendship breakup, the duo have pointed fingers toward a series of moments that might seem petty to an outsider. In fact, many of these moments were likely taken out of context; there have been an assortment of comments made at various events and tapings that the women have taken offense to.

The list is lengthy. Kyle was furious over Dorit sharing a private text during the RHOB reunion. She was mad that Dorit ranked her last in the Richards sisters' rankings. She was not thrilled at Dorit accusing her of turning on the waterworks about her separation. Then, during Kyle's Amazon Live, she alleged that Dorit exaggerated their friendship. They've individually felt wronged by the other. Then, from a personal level, Dorit has claimed that Kyle demands too much out of their friendship, while Kyle thinks Dorit is too self-centered. Valid feelings. But easily workable if discussed civilly.

Were Dorit and Kyle looking for something to blame the other with? Let's hope not. Yes, likely not, but it all just seemed bigger than it was. A long-standing friendship will inevitably have its ups and downs. Just like a romantic relationship, nothing can be perfect. Hence, why they need each other now more than ever. They're experiencing the dismantling of important relationships. They know what the other is going through. So, why are they letting the petty differences stand in their way?

Related There Should Be Severe Consequences For 'Real Housewives' Who Skip the Reunion Tapings Too many Real Housewives have failed to do their jobs and have been rewarded for it.

The Situation Is Complicated by Outside Forces