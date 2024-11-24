The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are working through their issues after their falling out during RHOBH Season 13. It all began when Richards started growing closer to Morgan Wade. Then, during the Season 13 reunion, Kemsley revealed a private text from Richards, which led to more tension between the two.

The drama between Richards and Kemsley has carried into RHOBH Season 14. The two saw each other for the first time since the reunion during the Season 14 premiere at Sutton Stracke’s party. While Richards tried to clear the air with Kemsley, the conversation took a turn for the worse when Kemsley implied that the time to do so was over. So, it was a surprise when Kemsley took to Instagram to share a Reel with Richards. The caption of the post reads: “We’re actually not twins, we’re sisters,” which hints at a reconciliation.

In an interview with Life & Style, Richards spoke about where she stands with Kemsley and admitted that their friendship took a “bumpy turn.” However, she clarified that these issues had been brewing between the two of them for a while, and the fans are only getting to see them as RHOBH Season 14 unfolds. Despite the drama, Kemsley hopes that she and Richards will be able to overcome their feud and build a stronger friendship with each other.

Kemsley Shares What Fans Can Expect From ‘RHOBH’ Season 14

RHOBH Season 14 premiered on November 19, 2024, and started with the drama surrounding Richards and Kemsley. In an interview with Deadline, Kemsley confessed that the text message wasn’t actually the breaking point of their friendship. In reality, the two friends had been distant from each other for over two years before Kemsley had shared Richards’ texts with Erika Jayne.

Kemsley noted that she never meant to hurt Richards with her actions and admits that she should have dealt directly with her, instead of reading the text message out loud. She expressed that she was starting to question whether she and Richards were even friends, which is why she confided in Jayne and asked for her opinion.

While talking about RHOBH in general, Kemsley shared that the fans will get to see her express a lot of her opinions. The reality TV star opened up about dealing with a lot of issues in her personal life, including her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley along with a traumatic home invasion. However, she is coming into RHOBH Season 14 feeling stronger and more empowered. “I needed to be unburdened with trying to hold anything inside,” added Kemsley while reflecting on her growth since the last few seasons.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is currently airing on Bravo every Tuesday. Episodes are later available to stream on Peacock.

