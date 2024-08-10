This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Kyle Richards teases reconciliation with Dorit Kemsley on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

Garcelle Beauvais hints at a potential friendship reconciliation on the show.

Richards and Kemsley's broken friendship is fueled by personal issues set to unfold on screen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is due to return soon, and so will OG housewife Kyle Richards. However, the returning Bravo show is not what fans are paying attention to the most. The broken friendship between Richards and Dorit Kemsley and whether they would reconcile seems to be a topic among the RHOBH fans and viewers. After fans saw Kemsley and Richards attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills legend Lisa Rinna’s birthday party, they thought they were friends again. However, on Amazon Live, a fan asked Richards about her friendship with Kemsley. She responded with, “We had a lot of things to work through, so, stay tuned."

Her response seemingly teases the potential reconciliation between the pair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais also seemingly teased a potential reconciliation with the pair. As she teases the “juicy” upcoming season, she says there is “going to be some light at the end of the tunnel”. “I can’t tell you between whom, but I think what’s great about our show … the base of it is still friendship,” she said.

Richards also addresses her being seen with Kemsley at Rinna’s birthday dinner. She stated that she had dinner with Kemsley, Rinna, and Erika Jayne as it was “all three of their birthdays”. She stated that she took all three of them to dinner (RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp was also meant to attend, but she was unfortunately ill). Even though the pair are not exactly where they used to be, there seems to be room for a potential reconciliation.

The ‘RHOBH’ Stars Used To Be Close Friends

The friendship began to break down after the Season 12 reunion. Richards was upset that Kemsley overstepped in her relationship with her half-sister Kathy Hilton. However, the two are now close again, as recent reports show that she has been supportive of Richards’ separation from Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.

Fans saw Richards struggle with her separation from her estranged husband in Season 13, and her broken friendship with Kemsley did not help either. As Richards tried to keep her personal issues off camera, Richards felt that Kemsley silenced her as she revealed a private text message at the reunion. The former friends’ broken friendship has been posted in the media, as leaked photos and videos showed the pair arguing during filming. Richards also teased that she was ”provoked” this season, so fans should expect fireworks between the pair.

Fans expected Kemsley to support Richards with her separation from Umansky and also expected Richards to support Kemsley through her separation from her husband, PK Kemsley (before the pair began to spark reconciliation rumours). Fans are still expecting more details on Richards and Umansky’s separation. However, whether fans should expect to see the former friends amend their friendship on screen remains to be speculation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

