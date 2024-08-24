The Big Picture Kyle Richards clarifies castmates are supportive, and not tired of her "whining" about separation.

Kyle reveals changing relationships amid separation, and highlights support from Erika Jayne.

Upcoming season of RHOBH will delve into the aftermath of Kyle's separation, the introduction of new faces.

Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had a whirlwind year after announcing her separation from Mauricio Umansky. Viewers had the opportunity to see the downfall of her marriage during Season 13 of the reality show, but there have been lingering questions about her relationship with her friend Morgan Wade. Throughout the last season, the ladies of RHOBH were also trying to understand where Kyle's head was as they also noticed a change in her besides the fact that she had also given up alcohol.

This upcoming season of Beverly Hills will give viewers an inside look at the aftermath of Kyle's separation and the changes in her friendships with some of her cast mates. She has also recently set the record straight on how the RHOBH ladies feel about her separation news and if they are sick of her "whining" as the star has had to find out a lot of new developments about Mauricio's life without her through the media.

Kyle Richards Hasn't Been "Whining"

Kyle has experienced many changes in her life since her separation from Mauricio Umansky. It was a separation that no one truly saw coming, and even though Kyle has been seen with Morgan Wade ever since the separation rumors started, it has been difficult for her to see that Mauricio has been able to move on as well. It is important to note that the way the two have been moving on has been different. Even though Kyle has had rumors about Wade, she has not been photographed publicly as being affectionate towards her, as Mauricio has been a public photographer with model Nikita Kahn while they were vacationing together.

The women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have taken a first-class seat in experiencing everything Kyle has been through in real-time. Still, rumors have swirled that the women have grown tired of her constantly speaking about her separation and "whining" about it. An insider close to the cast told Life & Style that her RHOBH costars "are sick of her whining, saying she tries to portray herself as a victim, a woman who's been wronged." Kyle put the rumors to rest recently in one of Amazon's livestreams.

Kyle took to her livestream to show another side of the story. She said it is not true and that she has had moments this season with some people, and her castmates still support her. She even emphasized that the person who has been with her the most has been Erika Jayne, which is a surprise since viewers would have expected Dorit Kemsley to be beside her. Still, she has not had the best relationship with Kemsley after the last season and is also going through a divorce. Viewers have a lot to look forward to with the newest season of Beverly Hills, as new faces will join the franchise, and old ones will return.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 14

