Love her, hate her, or somewhere in between, one thing is certain—Kyle Richards knows how to play the Real Housewives game. Since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010, she has remained the one constant in a revolving door of diamonds, managing to stay relevant, involved, and, most importantly, employed. Whether she’s crying in designer kaftans, stirring the pot just enough to keep things spicy, or mastering the art of the “who, me?” reaction, Kyle has cemented herself as the franchise’s ultimate survivor. But how exactly has she managed to outlast everyone else?

One of the biggest factors in Kyle’s longevity? Built-in family drama. From the very beginning, her complicated relationships with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton have been a major storyline, delivering some of the show’s most gut-wrenching (and GIF-worthy) moments.

The Sisterhood Saga: Reality TV Gold

Image via BravoTV.

Who could forget that Season 1 limo fight, where Kyle accused Kim of being an alcoholic? Or Kathy calling Kyle “a whiny little bitch” in Aspen? The tension between the Richards sisters has provided a steady stream of drama over the years, with Kyle often caught between wanting to protect her family and, well, making good TV. While Kim and Kathy have popped in and out of the franchise, Kyle has remained the common denominator, ensuring that the family drama never strays too far from the RHOBH spotlight.

Kyle is nothing if not strategic when it comes to friendships. She started off tight with Lisa Vanderpump, but when their dynamic shifted, she slowly distanced herself—until Puppygate happened, and their friendship (along with LVP’s RHOBH career) went down in flames. Then came her close bond with Teddi Mellencamp, which was met with an overwhelming meh from fans. In recent years, Kyle has walked a fine line between staying on Erika Jayne’s good side (even during the Tom Girardi scandal) and keeping a foot in Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke’s camp.

Shifting Alliances: Playing the Long Game

Image via Bravo

Her longest allegiance, since LVP, was with Dorit Kemsley and that relationship is starting to show some cracks this season so Kyle is simply reinforcing her other relationships on the show as backup. But does anyone really have Kyle’s full loyalty? The answer is no—because she’s smart enough to shift with the tides, aligning herself with whoever holds the most power at any given moment. And that, folks, is how you stay on a reality show for 14+ seasons.

For years, fans speculated that Kyle had some sort of special treatment from production. She was rarely called out in confessionals, she was never truly forced to answer for her actions, and she seemed to have a way of skating past the worst of the drama. But in more recent seasons, it looks like the RHOBH producers have pulled back their protective shield. Last season, Kyle found herself under fire for her behavior in Aspen, her shifting stance on Erika’s legal troubles, and her emotional distance from her sister Kathy. The once untouchable queen bee suddenly had to answer to her castmates—and, for the first time, fans started questioning if her reign was nearing its end.

The Business of Being Kyle: From Kaftans to Aspen Retreats

Image via BravoTV.

Kyle has never let a good reality TV opportunity go to waste. Though we may try to forget the short-lived Kyle by Alene Too boutique era (RIP to those overpriced tunics), she has continued to build her brand beyond RHOBH. Her husband Mauricio Umansky’s, who she is currently seperated from, real estate empire, The Agency, has become a major part of her storyline, and she’s even dabbled in acting again. (Yes, she was in Halloween Ends. No, we’re not sure why either.)

So, will Kyle continue to reign supreme on RHOBH, or are her days numbered? With Season 14, it feels like we’re watching a turning point in her Housewives career. Between her recent separation from Mauricio, her strained friendships, and a fanbase that’s more divided on her than ever, Kyle’s future on the show is looking a little…uncertain. One thing’s for sure—if history has taught us anything, it’s that Kyle Richards is a survivor. And if anyone can find a way to keep that diamond in her hand, it’s her.