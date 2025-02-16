Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shocked fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when they announced their separation but sources say the two are not headed for divorce. Richards and Umansky had posted an Instagram statement at the time that shared that the two were separating and fans speculated about the reasons. Many thought Richards was having an affair with singer Morgan Wade and eventually Umansky moved out of their shared home into his own condo. Now, a source close to the couple has shared why neither party is in a rush to divorce.

An insider told The U.S. Sun that the two are in no way looking to get back together but that they still remain close despite the two getting a divorce from each other. “I think they are past the point of [ever] reconciling,” the insider told the outlet. “It seems that ship has sailed. They still have their own beautiful, unique bond and continue to be there for each other when it’s needed. Things haven’t gotten nasty on either side, but it is over.”

The insider went on to talk about the reason behind their hesitation in actually getting a divorce from one another. According to the insider, the two are hesitant because of the amount of assets the two have together. “They’re not in a hurry to file, but when they inevitably do, it will be a nightmare to divide up assets, stakes in The Agency, and a lot of other things they both went all into together,” the source told the outlet. Umansky and Richards have been married since 1996 and reports state that the couple does not have a prenup.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still Film Together

Image via Getty

Richards and Umansky have been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together. In a recent episode, Umansky took Richards to a gun range so she would know how to protect herself in their once shared home together. The two continue to put up a united front on the show and with each other but per the insider, they are not thinking of getting back together any time soon. Umansky's show, Buying Beverly Hills was canceled after 2 seasons but he still makes appearances with Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has been featured with Paul "PK" Kemsley this season.