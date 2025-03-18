Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards were the It couple of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until they weren't. Now, the couple is heading towards a divorce. The big issue on this season of the show was a paparazzi shot of Umansky kissing another woman while on a trip to Europe. Richards claimed he did not know he was being photographed and tried to blame the woman, and now she is sharing what he told her off camera about the situation.

On RHOBH: After Show, Richards shared that she met with Umansky in person after the shots were released and that he brought up the photographs of his own choice. “That was the first time I’d seen him in person since that happened and I knew that he would not want to talk about it and I didn’t want to put him on the spot but he clearly knew that was the elephant in the room,” Richards said. “[So] when he brought it up, I was actually really surprised.”

So Did Mauricio Umansky Call the Paparazzi?

She shared that she wanted to allow him to talk to her about it off camera and that Umansky was willing to talk to her about it and how it was an awkward moment between the two of them. "I’m not gonna talk about, you know, what I know you probably want me to talk about,” she said prior to the cameras rolling. “All of a sudden he, like, paused and then all the sudden he started talking about it. And I just sat there like, ‘Oh. Okay,’” she said. “That was an awkward moment.” Richards stood by Umansky, saying that he “would not do that intentionally" when it came to the pictures.

Richards went on to share that their daughters were not happy about the pictures and even said that they were "suspect" of them. “I have no idea [who called paparazzi]. I don’t want to speak about someone that I don’t even know. I know that Mau definitely did not know that photo was being taken. I know that. In looking at it, it looks a little suspect. But that’s all I’m gonna say,” she said. But she also shared that she knows that Umansky "has the right" to move on and that he wasn't "cheating" when he was photographed and she defended him against her fellow housewives as well. You can see Umansky and Richards on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.